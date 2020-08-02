Jacksonville Jaguars place former Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard on reserve/COVID-19 list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE — A former Wyoming standout will miss some time training for his next NFL season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed Andrew Wingard on its reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday. Wingard, the second leading tackler in UW history, is entering his second season with the Jaguars after being signed as an undrafted free agent last year.

Receiver Michael Walker, tight end Charles Jones, running back Ryquell Armstead and Gardner Minshew, the team’s starting quarterback, were also added to the list.

The new reserve list category was created for players who have either tested positive for the novel coronavirus or have been quarantined after coming in close contact with someone who has. According to an agreement between the NFL and its players association, the league can only disclose a player’s roster status, not whether or not he has tested positive for the virus.