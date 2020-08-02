Jacksonville Jaguars place former Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard on reserve/COVID-19 list

LARAMIE — A former Wyoming standout will miss some time training for his next NFL season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed Andrew Wingard on its reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday. Wingard, the second leading tackler in UW history, is entering his second season with the Jaguars after being signed as an undrafted free agent last year.
Receiver Michael Walker, tight end Charles Jones, running back Ryquell Armstead and Gardner Minshew, the team’s starting quarterback, were also added to the list.
The new reserve list category was created for players who have either tested positive for the novel coronavirus or have been quarantined after coming in close contact with someone who has. According to an agreement between the NFL and its players association, the league can only disclose a player’s roster status, not whether or not he has tested positive for the virus.
Wingard was a three-time first-team all-Mountain West selection and four-year starter at safety for UW from 2015-18, racking up 454 tackles during that time. Only former linebacker Galand Thaxton (467) has tallied more career tackles in a Cowboy uniform. Wingard’s total is also tied with former New Mexico linebacker Carmen Messina for the most in Mountain West history.
Wingard signed with Jaguars in April 2019 and was the only undrafted rookie free agent to make the Jaguars’ 53-man roster. The Arvada, Colorado native became a mainstay on special teams and made his first two NFL starts, getting one at both safety spots late in the season because of injuries. He played in all 16 regular-season games and led the team with eight tackles on special teams.
The competition for roster spots got stiffer at Wingard’s position this offseason. The Jaguars claimed former second-round draft pick Josh Jones off waivers, signed Thorpe Award finalist J.R. Reed in rookie free agency and drafted Auburn’s Daniel Thomas in the fifth round, giving them seven safeties on their current roster.
