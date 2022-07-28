Jay Norvell brings dynamic offense, respect for Border War to Colorado State Rams

LAS VEGAS – Craig Bohl understands his constituency will probably not share the sentiment, but he actually likes his new Border War counterpart.

Bohl, who has led Wyoming to five wins over bitter rival Colorado State in the last six meetings, refuses to get gas in Fort Collins.

However, the Cowboys’ ninth-year coach wouldn’t mind meeting Jay Norvell for happy hour in a neutral setting on Highway 287 like rural Livermore, Colorado.

“I told Jay, there’s a place that’s halfway between Fort Collins and Laramie called the Forks,” Bohl said at last week's Mountain West media day event. “They’ve got a bar upstairs, why don’t you and I meet sometime down there and have a couple beers?”

Bohl coached Norvell’s brother, Aaron, when he was a young assistant at Wisconsin in the 1980s. He also had a lot of respect for Norvell’s late father, Merritt, who played on some great Wisconsin teams and was one of the first black Division I athletics directors during a highly successful stint at Michigan State.

“Jay is a really experienced, seasoned coach that has a great pulse,” Bohl said. “You’ve got a great leader there and his plan and his vision, he knows how to do that.”

Norvell’s blueprint for the Rams will be dramatically different than the way the Pokes ride for the brand under Bohl, especially on offense.

CSU will run the Air Raid, a productive pass-happy attack that was on full display the past two seasons when Carson Strong was the back-to-back MW offensive player of the year.

Quarterback Clay Millen and wide receivers Tory Horton and Melquan Stovall headline the long list of transfers that followed Norvell and his staff from Reno to Fort Collins last winter after Nevada finished sixth in the FBS in passing (347.0 yards per game).

“Clay is kind of leading that room right now,” Norvell said of Millen, who was Strong's backup last season. “Really talented young guy, great student of the game, big strong arm, smart. He hasn’t played a lot of football, but he certainly is capable of playing well.”

The Rams are loaded at receiver with Dante Wright and Ty McCulloch sticking around after the Steve Addazio era abruptly ended with a 4-12 record over two seasons.

Mackey Award winner Trey McBride has moved on to the NFL, but redshirt freshman Tanner Arkin was the only tight end nominated for the MW all-conference teams and enters this season with high expectations.

CSU’s defense features pass rushers Mohamed Kamara and CJ Onyechi and productive linebackers Cam-Ron Carter and Daquan Jackson.

Just like their rivals north of the state line, the Rams are looking for transfers and young players to step up in the secondary in their 4-2-5 scheme.

Norvell makes his debut with the Rams on Sept. 3 at Michigan. The non-conference slate includes another Power 5 road game on Sept. 17 at Washington State.

CSU’s Oct. 7 trip to Reno will be an emotional homecoming for Norvell and the 11 Nevada transfers on his roster.

The Border War is Nov. 12 at Canvas Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“It’s an incredibly physical rivalry, and I think that’s something important for us to understand,” Norvell said. “Since I’ve been at CSU, I’ve really learned the importance of Front Range rivalries. Wyoming, Colorado, Air Force – those are all physical programs. We have to develop a physicality about us to be able to compete and do well in those games.

“It will be an important measuring stick for us when we line up and play them.”

Bohl will be facing a fourth CSU head coach after going 0-1 against Jim McElwain (2014), 4-1 against Mike Bobo (2015-19) and 1-1 against Addazio (2020) in his previous eight Border Wars.

During Norvell’s five seasons at Nevada the two old friends split two meetings.

“I just have a lot of respect for guys that are ball coaches and do things the right way. He has always been that way,” Norvell said of Bohl. “They’re always tough games whenever you line up and play against them. You have to play with great execution and you’ve got to play four quarters of football, sometimes five.

"He is a really good coach, his teams are always super talented, prepared, and it’s always a great challenge to play against them.”

There will be cordial pregame handshakes and quick postgame hugs among the head coaches when UW and CSU meet.

Perhaps the winner will bring the Bronze Boot if they meet for that offseason beer.

“I had a great example when I was a young coach at Nebraska. Tom Osborne and Barry Switzer were as opposite as day and night, and yet they were great friends,” said Bohl, who played and coached for Osborne in some classic games against Oklahoma. “When we played it was an all-out bloodbath, but you walked across the field and you shook each other’s hand. It was a neat feeling. …

“We’re intense rivals. I told (Norvell), ‘I don’t buy gas in Fort Collins.’ I don’t, OK. But it doesn’t mean that I have to not like the guy.”

Editor's note: The sixth in a series of 12 articles previewing Mountain West football teams based on order of their predicted order of finish in the preseason media poll.