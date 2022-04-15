Jay Sawvel eager to see young Pokes defense perform live during Saturday's scrimmage

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s quarterbacks probably didn’t enjoy themselves as much as Jay Sawvel did Thursday evening.

The Cowboys’ defensive coordinator was in a good mood after the team completed its eighth spring practice inside a windy War Memorial Stadium.

Sawvel is pleased with the progress his unit has made after losing six starters and a handful of key rotation players since UW’s victory over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“Young,” Sawvel said of his 2022 cast. “But really good attitude, really good work ethic and there have been surprises. One of them is we’ve been surprisingly consistent practice for practice with our effort level, with our concentration level. We’re seeing some guys in that younger group that have stepped forward this spring. That’s had a positive impact. And our newcomers have done well.

“It has all been good. I think there is an unproven spirit to a lot of them right now.”

The Pokes lost All-American linebacker Chad Muma, steady defensive end Garrett Crall and hard-hitting safety Esaias Gandy to graduation.

Cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn, safety Rome Weber and nickel Keyon Blankenbaker – all starters last season – entered the NCAA transfer portal, along with defensive ends Solomon Byrd, Victor Jones and Jaylen Pate.

Cam Stone will likely win a starting cornerback spot, and Mississippi transfer Jakorey Hawkins has been quickly getting up to speed.

“The guy I really noted was Jakorey Hawkins,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said after Thursday’s practice. “He just continues to make an impression out there. He’s got good size, he can run, he’s learning our system. (Secondary) coach (Benny) Boyd is doing a good job with him.

“He’s really, I think, going to be a great, great asset for us.”

Isaac White picked up where he left off at the end of last season playing the free safety position at a high level before suffering a hamstring injury last week.

Miles Williams, a senior, is capable of playing free or strong safety. Wyett Ekeler, the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, is making the most of the extra reps with White and Air Force transfer TJ Urban out with injuries.

“I need to see Wyett Ekeler in these next couple scrimmages live, same with Miles,” noted Sawvel, who was extremely displeased with UW’s safety play in 2021.

Easton Gibbs has moved to middle linebacker where Muma made 142 tackles (second in the FBS) and a team-high three interceptions last season.

Shae Suiaunoa and Connor Shay are the top candidates at the weak-side spot, but a list of young linebackers are also competing, including Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo.

“No, we don’t have Chad. That’s not a replaceable asset all the time,” Sawvel said. “That was the emphasis to the group defensively is that we have to get better all the way around Chad to offset the loss of Chad.”

Nose tackle Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole are proven starters on the interior of the defensive line. Caleb Robinson (NT) and Gavin Meyer (DT) are trending in the right direction but need to prove they are ready for the rotation.

DeVonne Harris is a likely starter at one defensive end spot with Sabastian Harsh, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Braden Siders all performing well during recent practices.

UW’s scrimmage on Saturday will be an important evaluation for the young defense.

“It would be like if you trained in paintball and then went and had live bullets. I guess that’s the difference,” Sawvel said of gradually moving from shells (shoulders pads and helmets) to a full-contact scrimmage. “You can still play again and you just get some paint on you. If you get the other, you may not be the same. We want to see it live.”

