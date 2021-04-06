John Hoyland is entrenched as Wyoming's kicker, but what about the other specialists?

“I can tell you this, we have a placekicker,” UW coach Craig Bohl said earlier this offseason.

As for the other jobs, those appear to be up for grabs heading into the spring.

Null was the only punter listed on the depth chart at that position last season, but Glassock could punt. He could also handle kickoff duties unless Bohl and his coaching staff decide to let Hoyland do both. Glassock, a walk-on from Buffalo, did both in addition to handling placekicking duties during his prep days at Buffalo High.

But those jobs aren’t likely to be handed to the in-state product. Another freshman, Ralph Fawaz, kicked and punted at Cache (Oklahoma) High, where he reportedly averaged more than 48 yards a punt during his senior season in 2019. Fawaz figures to be part of the competition this spring after not playing last season.

Senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt will likely get the first crack at returning punts following Crow’s departure. Eberhardt was the Cowboys’ secondary option in that role, returning two punts for 9 yards last season. It’s a spot where UW could use a bigger threat after averaging just 5.5 yards on punt returns a season ago, which ranked in the bottom half of the Mountain West.