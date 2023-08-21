LARAMIE – Wyoming placekicker John Hoyland grabbed another preseason accolade Monday when he was named to The Associated Press All-America second team.

Earlier this summer the junior was selected to the all-Mountain West preseason first team and was a second-team All-America selection by Athlon Sports. Hoyland also has been named to the watch list for the Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to the nation's top kicker.

Hoyland made 88% of his field goal attempts last season, ranking him as the best of any FBS kicker returning in 2023 who made more than 20 field goals last season. He achieved that percentage while being one of only two kickers in the country with four made field goals from over 50 yards during the 2022 season. Among kickers with at least 50 career attempts, his career 84.9% accuracy is tied for second-best.

"He’s a weapon, and points really matter," UW head coach Craig Bohl said after Monday's practice. "We’re pleased to have him."

Hoyland will handle field goals, extra points and kickoffs again for the Pokes. Erik Sandvik, a freshman walk-on from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, is No. 2 on the depth chart released Monday.