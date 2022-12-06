Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills back on top of AFC playoff race

LARAMIE – Three wins away from home in 12 days.

That’s what Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills did after cruising to a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night in Gillette Stadium.

The Bills had their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit due to a blizzard in Western New York and then beat the Lions on the same field to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Allen finished 22-for-33 passing for 223 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions to beat Bill Belechick for the third consecutive meeting.

“We could have used every excuse in the book,” Allen told the Athletic. “but our guys work extremely hard. We care about each other’s families, and I think when you have that type of love in the locker room, you’re going to find ways to win football games.”

After notching their first AFC East win of the season, the Bills (9-3) moved into the No. 1 seed in with Kansas City losing at Cincinnati.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 13:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with two solo tackles during the Eagles’ 35-10 home win over the Tennessee Titans.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Did not record any statistics during the Bills’ 24-10 road win over the New England Patriots.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with three solo tackles during the 49ers’ 33-17 home victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with four tackles (three solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and recovered a fumble during the Saints’ 17-16 road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Las Vegas Raiders: Inactive for the Raiders’ 27-20 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders: Played six snaps in the Raiders’ 27-20 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with a career-high 11 tackles (seven solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits during the Jaguars’ 40-14 road loss to the Detroit Lions.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ 10-9 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Out for the season with a knee injury.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with seven tackles (four solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and one quarterback hit during the Bengals’ 27-24 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished third on the team behind Foyesade Oluokun (15) and Muma (11) with nine tackles (seven solo) during the Jaguars’ 40-14 road loss to the Detroit Lions.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The Natrona County High graduate finished with three tackles (one solo) during the Browns’ 27-14 road win over the Houston Texans.