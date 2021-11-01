Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills bounce back after bye week

LARAMIE – Josh Allen and the Bills returned from a bye week and reasserted Buffalo's position as the team to beat in the AFC East.

The former Wyoming standout finished 29-for-42 for 249 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions during the Bills’ 26-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Allen also led the Bills with 55 yards rushing and put the game on ice with a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Before the Halloween game kicked off, Allen was dressed as Phil Mickelson entering the stadium. The legendary golfer is a longtime Bills fan and spoke to the team during training camp.

Some of “Lefty’s” advice stuck with Allen after he struggled in the first half.

“He talked about finding your zen, finding where you’re calm,” Allen told reporters after the Bills improved to 5-2 and bounced back from a tough Week 6 loss at Tennessee on Monday Night Football. “I don’t play good when I’m pissed off and frustrated. I think maybe that was causing some issues early on.

“To that second half, just trying to find that inner peace where I can just go out there and relax is what I did, and we executed well.”

Allen will see some familiar faces from his Laramie days when Buffalo plays at Jacksonville this week.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 8:

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with a team-high 12 tackles (10 solo) during the Bengals’ 34-31 road loss to the New York Jets. Wilson leads the team with 72 tackles (40 solo) and four interceptions.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Started Washington’s 17-10 road loss to the Denver Broncos and was carted off the field with what is believed to be a season-ending leg fracture. The Football Team, which fell to 2-6, was already missing three other offensive linemen due to injuries.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with nine tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended during the Eagles’ 44-6 blowout of the Lions in Detroit.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Returned from a hip injury and finished with five tackles (two solo) and one pass defended during the Bears’ 33-22 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with one tackle during the Saints’ 36-27 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Did not play in the Broncos’ 17-10 win over Washington due to a thumb injury.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with two tackles during the Jaguars’ 31-7 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Was not activated for the Jaguars’ loss to the Seahawks.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ 34-31 road win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Broncos’ win over Washington.

Tyler Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ win over Miami.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Rams’ 38-22 home win over the Houston Texans.

Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end, San Francisco 49ers: Was not activated from the practice squad for the 49ers’ win over Chicago.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars: The former Natrona County High standout finished with one tackle during the Jaguars’ loss to Seattle.

