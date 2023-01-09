Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills end regular season with emotional win over New England

LARAMIE – There were tears of joy for Josh Allen and the Bills this time.

Six days after watching teammate Damar Hamlin fight for his life in Cincinnati, Buffalo defeated New England 35-23 on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York.

Hamlin watched from his hospital bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown to set the tone for the Hollywood ending to the regular season.

“I can’t remember a play that touched me like that I don’t think in my life. It’s probably No. 1,” Allen said after passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns during the Bills’ emotional win. “It’s just spiritual. … You can’t draw that one up or write that one up any better.”

Allen and his teammates were visibly shaken last Monday night when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field after a routine tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The Buffalo-Cincinnati game was postponed and will not be made up.

The Bills (13-3) are the No. 2 seed in the AFC and will host No. 7 Miami at 11 a.m. this Sunday in the wild-card round.

Allen completed 63.3% of his passes for 4,283 yards with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during the regular season. He also rushed for 762 yards and seven touchdowns.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 18:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with three solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and a pass defended during the Eagles’ 22-16 home win over the New York Giants. Philadelphia clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and will have a bye before hosting a divisional round game.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ win over the Patriots.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Intercepted two passes and made two tackles during the 49ers’ 38-13 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Gipson finished the regular season with five picks and now has 32 career interceptions over 11 NFL seasons. San Francisco will host Seattle at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the wild-card round.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with four tackles (two solo) during the Saints’ 10-7 home loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Las Vegas Raiders: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the Raiders’ 31-13 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Seattle Seahawks: Not activated from the practice squad for the Seahawks’ 19-16 home win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with seven tackles (five solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss during the Jaguars’ 20-16 home win over the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville clinched the AFC South and will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the wild-card round.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Did not record any statistics during the Broncos’ 31-28 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Out for the season with a knee injury.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with eight tackles (four solo) during the Bengals’ 27-16 home win over the Baltimore Ravens. Logan and the AFC North champion Bengals will host the rival Ravens again at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the wild-card round.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one solo tackle during the Jaguars’ win over the Titans.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The Natrona County High graduate finished with one tackle during the Browns’ 28-14 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

