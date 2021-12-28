Josh Allen leads Buffalo Bills back to top of AFC East

Bill Belichick couldn’t take the wind out of Josh Allen’s sails this time.

The former Wyoming star turned in one of the most spectacular performances of his NFL career to lead the Buffalo Bills back into the AFC East lead with a 33-21 road victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Allen finished 30-for-47 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions and also led the Bills with 64 yards rushing as Buffalo avenged its 14-10 loss to the Patriots played in extreme wind during Week 13.

“We’ve got two more games left (in the regular season) and we’ve got to keep going,” Allen said after putting Buffalo in position to win its second consecutive division title.

The Bills (9-6) own the tiebreakers over New England (9-6) and Miami (8-7) with home games against Atlanta and the New York Jets remaining before the playoffs.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 16:

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: The Natrona High graduate missed the Bengals’ 41-21 home victory over the Baltimore Ravens due to a shoulder injury. Wilson is “very doubtful” for Week 17, according to Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with three tackles (one solo) and one pass defended during the Eagles’ 34-10 home victory over the New York Giants.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with five tackles (three solo) and had one carry for four yards during the Jaguars’ 26-21 road loss to the New York Jets.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Was unavailable for the Saints’ 20-3 home loss to the Miami Dolphins due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Was unavailable for the Bears’ 25-24 road win over the Seattle Seahawks due to COVID-19 protocols. Gipson was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Not activated from the practice squad for the Rams’ 30-23 road win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with three tackles and recovered a fumble during the Broncos’ 17-13 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Purcell was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with two receptions for 20 yards during the Jaguars’ loss to the Jets.

Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Not activated from the practice squad for the Broncos’ loss to the Raiders.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ 20-17 home win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ victory over the Patriots.

Brian Hill, running back, San Francisco 49ers: Did not record any statistics during the 49ers’ loss to the Titans.

Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end, Minnesota Vikings: Not activated from the practice squad for the Vikings’ loss to the Rams.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Injured reserve.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars: The Natrona County graduate did not record any statistcs during the Jaguars’ loss to the Jets.

