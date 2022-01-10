Josh Allen leads Buffalo Bills to back-to-back AFC East titles

LARAMIE – Josh Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to back-to-back AFC East titles.

The former Wyoming star passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 63 yards during the Bills’ division-clinching 27-10 victory over the New York Jets in the regular-season finale on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York.

The reward? A third meeting with Bill Belichick after splitting the two games against New England during the regular season.

The Bills host the Patriots in the Wild Card round on Saturday at Highmark Stadium (6:15 p.m., CBS).

“Nobody at the end of their career looks back and really figures out how many times you won your division,” Allen told reporters after Buffalo clinched its first division title at home since 1995. “I think the main goal is the Super Bowl. It's great, it's fine, hats and shirts are cool. But at the end of the day, we've got a lot more work to do.”

Allen completed 63.3% of his passes for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions during the regular season. He was Buffalo’s second-leading rusher with 763 yards and six touchdowns.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 18:

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Held out of the Bengals’ 21-16 road loss to the Cleveland Browns, along with quarterback Joe Burrow and other key starters, to rest for the playoffs. Wilson, a Natrona County High graduate, led the team with 100 tackles and four interceptions during the regular season. Cincinnati hosts the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round on Saturday (2:30 p.m., NBC).

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Placed on the reserve COVID-19 reserve list for the Eagles’ 51-26 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Epps had 62 tackles during the regular season. Philadelphia plays at Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round on Sunday (11 a.m., FOX).

Mark Nzeocha, linebacker, San Francisco 49ers: Did not record any statistics during the 49ers’ 27-24 overtime road win over the Los Angeles Rams. Nzeocha was signed during the penultimate week of the regular season after being out of the NFL for a year. San Francisco plays at Dallas in the Wild Card round on Sunday (2:30 p.m., CBS).

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Unavailable for the Jaguars’ 26-11 home win over the Indianapolis Colts after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Wingard finished the season third on the team with 88 tackles and also had an interception.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with one tackle during the Saints’ 30-20 road win over the Atlanta Falcons. Granderson finished the season with 25 tackles and 3.0 sacks.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Finished with three solo tackles during the Bears’ 31-17 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Gipson finished the season with 47 tackles and two interceptions.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with four tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit during the Broncos’ 28-24 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Purcell finished the season with 33 tackles.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with three receptions for 14 yards during the Jaguars’ victory over the Colts. Hollister finished the season with nine receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Brian Hill, running back, San Francisco 49ers: Signed to the team’s practice squad last Monday, not activated for the 49ers’ win over the Rams.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Not activated from the practice squad for the Rams’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams host Arizona in the Wild Card round on Monday (6:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN).

Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Not activated from the practice squad for the Broncos’ loss to the Chiefs.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ 28-25 road win over the Houston Texans. Tennessee earned the No. 1 seed and a bye in the AFC playoffs.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ win over the Jets.

Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end, Minnesota Vikings: Not activated from the practice squad for the Vikings’ victory over the Bears.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Injured reserve.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars: Inactive for the Jaguars’ win over the Colts. The Natrona High graduate finished the season with 15 tackles.

