Josh Allen, Logan Wilson reunion postponed after Bills' Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest

LARAMIE – Josh Allen and Logan Wilson were supposed to have a memorable night competing against each other in the NFL for the first time.

Instead, the former Wyoming Cowboys were part of a heart-stopping scene they will never forget.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during Monday’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was postponed.

Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Please pray for our brother,” Allen posted on social media after the frightening incident.

Allen and several other players were visibly shaken as they surrounded Hamlin while paramedics performed CPR on the field at a stunned Paycor Stadium.

“Praying for Damar and his family,” Wilson posted on social media. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Bills (12-3) and Bengals (11-4) were vying for the top seed in the AFC playoffs, but the game quickly became inconsequential when Hamlin collapsed after a collision with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The NFL has not announced when, or if, the teams will resume the game, which the Bengals were leading 7-3 in the first quarter.

Cincinnati is scheduled to host Baltimore on Saturday and Buffalo is scheduled to host New England on Sunday in Week 18.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 17:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with eight tackles (seven solo) during the Eagles’ 20-10 road loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Week 17 game postponed.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Returned an interception 56 yards to set up the game-winning field goal in the 49ers’ 37-34 road overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Gipson also had four tackles (two solo)

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with two tackles (one solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits during the Saints’ win over the Eagles.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Las Vegas Raiders: Finished with one tackle and two passes defended during the Raiders’ loss to the 49ers.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Seattle Seahawks: Signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad last Wednesday after getting waived by the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 17. Hollister previously played for Seattle in 2019 and 2020 before spending time with the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Raiders.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with six tackles and a quarterback hit during the Jaguars’ 31-3 road victory over the Houston Texans.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with two tackles and a hit on quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the Broncos’ 27-24 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Out for the season with a knee injury.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with three solo tackles during the Jaguars’ victory over the Texans.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The Natrona County High graduate finished with four tackles (one solo), 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit during the Browns’ 24-10 road win over the Washington Commanders.