Josh Allen salvages Bills Maffia weekend in Laramie by leading Buffalo to win at Baltimore

LARAMIE – There was a loud roar echoing from the Library Sports Grille & Brewery on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the Bills Mafia gathered in downtown Laramie to watch Josh Allen lead Buffalo to a 23-20 victory at Baltimore.

Allen finished 19-for-36 passing for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception on a rainy afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. The former Wyoming quarterback also led the team with 70 yards rushing and a touchdown.

The Bills scored the final 20 points of the game for the franchise’s largest comeback victory in 11 years.

“Those are games that you love winning,” Allen said after leading the game-winning drive, which was capped by Tyler Bass’ 21-yard field goal as time expired. "It's a hard-fought battle both ways. Winning on the last play of the game is always fun.”

A handful of Bills fans made the trip from western New York to Laramie last weekend and attended the Cowboys’ 33-16 loss to San Jose State on Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium.

Allen gave them something to cheer about before they left town.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 4:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with one tackle and one pass defended during the Eagles’ 29-21 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the Bills’ practice squad for the win over the Ravens.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with two solo tackles and dropped an interception in the end zone during the 49ers’ 24-9 home win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco’s defense limited Matthew Stafford to 254 yards passing with no touchdowns and an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Talanoa Hufanga.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Did not register any statistics in four snaps played during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Minnesota Vikings: Signed to the Vikings practice squad last Tuesday. Hollister was with the Las Vegas Raiders during training camp but was cut before the season.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Didn’t register any statistics during the Jaguars’ loss to the Eagles. Muma played two snaps on defense and 16 snaps on special teams.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with four tackles (three solo) during the Broncos’ 32-23 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Currently on the Commanders’ injured reserved list.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with seven tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss during the Bengals’ 27-15 home win over the Miami Dolphins.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with two solo tackles in the Jaguars’ loss to the Eagles.

Also: Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The former Natrona County High standout did not play in the Browns’ 23-20 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons due to a hamstring injury.