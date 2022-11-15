Josh Allen struggles with turnovers in Buffalo Bills' overtime loss to Minnesota

LARAMIE – Josh Allen enjoyed Wyoming’s Border War win over Colorado State on Saturday night.

The former Cowboys quarterback retweeted a post from the program’s official social media channel with a picture of Alex Brown’s game-winning touchdown catch captioned “Beat the Sheep.”

But, like the Rams, Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been struggling in the red zone lately.

Allen has four red-zone interceptions during Buffalo’s current two-game losing streak and also fumbled on a quarterback sneak trying to get out of his own end zone after what appeared to be a goal-line stand by the Bills defense against Minnesota on Sunday.

The Vikings escaped with a 33-30 overtime win thanks to three turnovers by Allen in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Allen, who was questionable after suffering an elbow injury in the loss to the New York Jets the week before, was 19-for-25 passing for 215 yards with a touchdown through three quarters before the late implosion.

Buffalo coughed up a 17-point lead and fell into a tie with the Jets for second place in the AFC East at 6-3 behind the Miami Dolphins (7-3).

“That’s on my shoulders,” said Allen, who finished with 330 yards passing and also led the Bills with 84 yards rushing. “Four turnovers today, three were by me … you hate to lose that way.”

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 10:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with seven tackles (five solo) and a pass defended during the Eagles’ first loss of the season, a 32-21 setback to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ loss to the Vikings.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with four tackles (two solo) during the 49ers’ 22-16 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with six tackles (two solo), a quarterback hit and a half sack during the Saints’ 20-10 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Minnesota Vikings: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Vikings’ win over the Bills.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with five tackles (three solo) during the Jaguars’ 27-17 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with five tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble during the Broncos’ 17-10 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Out for the season with a knee injury.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Bye week.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one tackle during the Jaguars’ loss to the Chiefs.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The Natrona County High graduate finished with one tackle during the Browns’ 39-17 road loss to the Miami Dolphins.