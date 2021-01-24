The Buffalo Bills are enjoying their most successful season in a quarter century thanks in large part to their budding superstar, Josh Allen.

Allen has thrust himself squarely into the NFL’s MVP discussion with a breakout season that’s included 4,544 passing yards and 45 total touchdowns. Buffalo’s third-year quarterback has led the Bills to their first AFC East Division title and their first two playoff wins since 1995. Should Buffalo beat the Kansas City Chiefs and their star signal caller, 2018 league MVP Patrick Mahomes, in the AFC championship game Sunday, the Bills would play in the Super Bowl for the first time since the ‘93 season.

But the Bills aren’t the only ones benefiting from Allen’s success.

Thousands of miles away from New York, in a state where he morphed into a bona fide NFL prospect as the star quarterback at the University of Wyoming, the Josh Allen effect is real. Ever since the Bills made Allen the highest-drafted player in UW history by taking him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, support for one of Wyoming’s own around the state has steadily grown, which has given local businesses a boost.

“It’s created a little bit of a buzz around here because there hasn’t been anything to really cheer about,” said Clayton Scholl, co-owner of Born in a Barn, a wings and burger joint in the heart of downtown Laramie.

Scholl said the local following has made for larger weekend crowds throughout the NFL season at his restaurant, which includes a bar and eight televisions. Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, that hasn’t slowed down during the Bills’ playoff run.

The state’s most recent public health orders have put safety guidelines in place for bars and restaurants, including spacing tables 6 feet apart and limiting seating at each table to six people. Scholl said the restrictions have put Born in a Barn’s maximum capacity closer to 60 people, which isn’t a significant drop-off from its usual capacity of 65.

But Scholl said the restaurant normally has a full house when Allen and the Bills are playing. And depending on the kickoff time — the later the game, the more likely customers are to arrive for food and drinks beforehand and then linger afterward — it could be the restaurant’s busiest time of the weekend.

“We’ve seen an uptick in our traffic just as far as people sitting down, drinking beer and watching TV,” Scholl said. “The turnover isn’t as high obviously, but we’re definitely selling more on the bar side because people are sticking around longer.”

***

In a state with no NFL team to call its own, Allen fans may have to make a pilgrimage to Casper to find Bills jerseys, face masks or Josh Allen socks. Pro Image Sports manager Todd Nelson said his stock of novelty Buffalo gear has been in high demand since Allen was drafted, but it’s been selling faster since this year’s playoffs began.

“The first couple years doing orders with my owner, he questioned me when I was ordering Bills anything,” Nelson said. “In the past it wasn’t a huge seller for any of his stores, but I just told him — you gotta trust me on this, the sales are gonna be there. I’m not worried about that.”

Now, Nelson is already placing pre-orders for AFC championship merchandise in the hope things go Allen’s way on Sunday. His owner doesn’t question those orders anymore.

Jerseys are the hardest to keep stocked, Nelson said, both for kids and adults. He got three more in on Wednesday, and by Thursday morning they were gone.

Nelson said he hasn’t seen a rush on merch like this for any player besides Peyton Manning or Tim Tebow when they were playing for the Denver Broncos. The people coming in for jerseys, drinkware or car decals aren’t necessarily Bills fans so much as Josh Allen fans.

“He’s kind of an adopted son,” Nelson said.

And even if businesses aren’t able to supply Allen’s Bills jerseys in his old college town, the demand is still there. Matt Lehning, owner of The Brown & Gold Outlet, said his stores in Laramie and Cheyenne have received dozens of inquiries the last few weeks from people seeking Allen-related Bills merchandise, but UW athletics’ official retail vendor can’t sell licensed NFL team apparel without getting proper approval, a process that Lehning said could take months.

Lehning’s stores did stock a couple of hundred Bills-themed face masks, but he said those quickly sold out.

***

Bar crowds in Casper have also adopted the Bills, packing in to cheer for a team whose home stadium is more than 1,600 miles away. Even with COVID-19 restrictions and limits on group sizes, game day spots such as Buffalo Wild Wings say the Bills have been filling seats. Tanya Reed, a bartender at the wing joint’s Casper location, said fans have been asking to put Bills games on the TV and keeping the place full. They’re planning for a big crowd Sunday.

“There seems to be a lot more Bills fans this year,” Reed said. “We’re full for the games. It’s busy, but it’s fun.”

During last Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Reed said the crowd was hollering for the Bills. At Old Chicago, manager Jerry Wolfe said they also got a wild crowd of people in on Saturday, whooping and watching the game on the big screens.

The week before, Galloway’s Pub in Casper had to double its staff during the Bills’ wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts, co-owner Matt Galloway said. Even though the game aired at 11 a.m. Mountain Time, pub staff heard a big crew of adopted Bills fans were coming in to watch it. Galloway has also seen a big uptick in business on game days at his other bar, Keg & Cork, to levels he hasn’t seen except for University of Wyoming or Broncos games. The crowds didn’t start really pouring in until the playoffs, but once it rained, it poured.

“It was unreal, Saturday night I was there myself, everybody in the bar was rooting for the Buffalo Bills,” Galloway said. “These aren’t people who have been lifelong Bills fans. These are Josh Allen fans that have become Buffalo Bills fans.”

***

The Bills got NBC’s Saturday night primetime slot in their 17-3 win over the Ravens, which also significantly increased the foot traffic at The Library, a sports bar and brewery in Laramie.

General manager Juan Soto said the two-story establishment, which has more than 20 TVs scattered throughout bars upstairs and downstairs as well as the dining room, has seen business pick up since the start of the new year. But as far as weekends go, last Saturday was the best it’s been for The Library in a while with many UW students not yet back in town for the start of the spring semester.

“We actually had three people that were from Buffalo, New York, roll through town,” Soto said. “And they were decked out in Bills gear. That was pretty cool. We were as to capacity as we could be on Saturday night.”

Allen’s following has also helped make up some of the revenue businesses lost during the college football season.

UW played just six games during its pandemic-shortened fall season. Only two of those games were played in Laramie with limited attendance, which cost local bars and restaurants the high volume of customers they normally generate on home football weekends. UW also isn’t currently allowing fans to attend home basketball games.

Scholl said Born in a Barn lost approximately 35% of the revenue that it usually makes on fall football weekends. Scholl and Soto believe the Broncos’ recent struggles — the more regional NFL team has had four straight losing seasons — have given locals even more of a reason to pull for Allen and the Bills, all of which has helped mitigate the pandemic’s financial impact on their business even if only marginally.

“With folks not being able to go to the home basketball games just yet and with Denver not really being in the running this year, I think you see a lot of people that say if their favorite team’s not here, well then team 1B is the Bills because they want to cheer for Josh,” Soto said. “And throughout the course of the regular season, we had a good, steady following of just people who want to watch the Bills.”

Said Scholl, “It’s not major, but there’s definitely an increase in sales I guess you could say with that.”

Sunday’s game is slated to kick off at 4:40 p.m. Mountain Time. With Buffalo a win away from the big one, Scholl and Soto said they fully expect Allen and the Bills to keep bringing in the business.

“I’d anticipate a full house probably all day on Sunday,” Soto said.







