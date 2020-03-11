Josh Harshman giving football one more shot before looking to the future

And he did it all without a brace on that right knee.

“The biggest thing this past year, I was playing with a knee brace and stuff,” Harshman said. “I felt like I was a little bit handicapped out there and running slower, so I wanted to show I could run a little bit, run some routes and catch some balls. And I thought I did that for the most part today, so we’ll see how it goes.”

All Harshman can do now is wait to see if he did enough for a team to spend a draft pick on him, but it’s hardly unprecedented for UW players to get their professional shot as free agents, particularly at Harshman’s position. Just last year, tight ends Austin Fort (Denver Broncos) and Tyree Mayfield (San Francisco 49ers) both went through NFL training camps as undrafted free agents. Jacob Hollister was signed by the New England Patriots after going undrafted in 2017 and is still in the league with the Seattle Seahawks.

Harshman isn’t exactly on edge, though, leading up to the draft. He said he hasn’t even hired an agent because he first wanted to see how his Pro Day went.

But Harshman does have a cell phone. And he wanted to do everything he could to increase the chances of one day having an NFL team on the other end of it before thinking about what’s next.

“In my mind, it was like, 'If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out,'” Harshman said. “But I at least want to give it a go.”

