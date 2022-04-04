Joshua Cobbs leading Wyoming Cowboys wide receivers after departure of Isaiah Neyor

LARAMIE – Thirteen different Wyoming targets caught at least one pass last season.

Eight of those players are still on the roster, but it will be difficult for the collective group to replace the production of Isaiah Neyor.

The dynamic wide receiver accounted for 27.3% of the team’s receptions (44), 41.6% of the team’s receiving yards (878) and 80% of the team’s receiving touchdowns (12) last season.

Neyor is now preparing to catch passes in the Big 12 after transferring to Texas following his breakout campaign as the Pokes’ No. 1 receiver.

Joshua Cobbs, who was second on the team with 25 receptions for 245 yards with one touchdown in 2021, is suddenly UW’s most experienced receiver with the graduation of super senior Ayden Eberhardt and Neyor’s departure.

“I definitely think I could be that guy,” Cobbs said. “What I bring to the table could benefit the offense and also benefit some of the younger guys coming in.”

Cobbs, a 6-foot-4, 204-pound redshirt sophomore, has the physical tools to be UW’s next WR1, but UW head coach Craig Bohl is looking for some more consistency from him during spring practice.

“The offseason has really helped him. He has gotten a step faster,” Bohl said. “His confidence is getting better, but I think sometimes he’s got to play with a little more confidence and come up with some contested catches. He’s capable of that but he has not shown that time and time again. So for a go-to guy that will be important for him.

“We need to develop that whole room. We think he can be a main player for us.”

Wyatt Wieland and Alex Brown also have an opportunity for dramatically expanded roles after combining for seven receptions and 93 yards last season.

Jaylen Sargent turned some heads during last year’s fall camp as a true freshman and has a chance to win a starting spot.

“Cobbs for sure,” Eberhardt said when asked about young receivers ready to take the mantle. “Wieland is a really smart kid. He’ll be really good. He knows the playbook inside and out. I think he’ll step up big time.

“Alex Brown will be able to emerge a little bit more as a deep threat and show what he can do. Jaylen Sargent will open up some eyes and has an opportunity to take a spot in the rotation.”

It was a painful fall for the wide receiver unit.

First Eberhardt suffered a serious knee injury on the final play of UW’s 27-21 loss at San Jose State on Oct. 30. The surgeon used his left patella ligament to help repair his torn right anterior cruciate ligament.

“It was devastating,” said Eberhardt, who hopes to be medically cleared for workouts April 24 ahead of the NFL draft. “I probably went a week going through it and feeling sorry for myself.”

The coaching staff knew Eberhardt, who had 21 receptions for 298 yards last season, was finally out of eligibility.

Losing Neyor to the transfer portal, along with starting quarterback Levi Williams, after the Cowboys’ 52-38 victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl was a tough one-two punch for the passing game.

“We’re just going to have to pick up the pieces and move forward because this is our new reality,” wide receivers coach Mike Grant said after being promoted to associate head coach during the offseason. “It’s not the time to sit and pout. I wish these (transfers) well. It’s just a different kid out there than what it used to be.”

Gunner Gentry will be able to add some experience at receiver if he can stay healthy in 2022. Sophomores Tyrese Grant and Will Pelissier are also in the competition, and touted recruit Caleb Merritt will arrive this summer.

Cobbs is looking forward to leading the way in the passing game.

“You’ve just got to move forward and go into a leadership role, learn how to help some of the younger guys with some of the plays and some of the things they need help with,” Cobbs said. “My main thing was just stepping into that leadership role and improving as much as I can.”

When transfer quarterbacks Andrew Peasley and Evan Svoboda arrived on campus in January, Cobbs did his best to connect with them as they spent eight weeks in the conditioning program and getting passing reps together during the eight weeks leading into spring practice.

“I talked to them about accountability,” Cobbs said. “I have my bad plays, obviously everyone has their bad plays. When it becomes repetitive from guys you don’t expect it from you’ve got to talk to them and take that as a player as well. I think the main thing I was able to bring was talking to them and speaking about accountability. That’s growing as a team.”

