JUCO signee Colin O'Brien set to join Wyoming's TE competition this spring

LARAMIE — There’s no shortage of tight ends on Wyoming’s roster.
The Cowboys are losing Casper native Josh Harshman, their leading receiver at the position this season, but sophomore Nate Weinman and redshirt freshman Jackson Marcotte will be back after being part of the rotation this season. Treyton Welch played in eight games as a true freshman, and UW signed another tight end, incoming freshman Nick Miles, in December as part of its 2020 recruiting class.
But in their pro-style offense — one that still uses tight ends and fullbacks religiously and sometimes simultaneously — there’s no such thing as the Cowboys having too many.
“We’re trying to balance out as we utilize what we call 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) quite a bit to have two different type guys in there at times,” UW coach Craig Bohl said.
So, UW not only wanted to add another tight end to its 2020 class during the traditional signing period, but felt like it was a necessity. Bohl and his coaching staff went to the junior college ranks and found Colin O’Brien, who signed with the Cowboys after one season at Saddleback (California) College.
OBrien was rated the nation’s No. 7 junior tight end prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings despite catching just seven passes for 62 yards for the Gauchos this season. But the 6-foot-5, 230-pound O’Brien has all the physical traits for the position as well as an athletic background that also appealed to the Cowboys.
A quarterback for part of his career at Mission Viejo High in California, O’Brien is making the kind of transition other tight ends have successfully made at UW. Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister and Gillette native Austin Fort, who signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent last year, were both high school quarterbacks before changing positions.
“Colin was originally a quarterback that has since made the transition to tight end for us,” UW recruiting director Ian McGrew said. “What really caught our eye with Colin was his size, athleticism and really his raw upside as a football player. We think he’s got a bright future, and the sky is the limit.”
O’Brien is a mid-year transfer and one of two signees who will go through spring practice as an early enrollee. It will give him an early start on competing at a position where UW has just nine combined receptions returning among Marcotte, Weinman and Welch.
Harshman finished this season with 20 receptions for 264 yards. He also tied for the team lead with two touchdown catches. O’Brien, who has three years of eligibility left, could find himself on the field sooner rather than later given the variety of multiple tight-end formations UW uses.
He adds more size to a position that’s got plenty of variety in that department. Marcotte and Weinman are both 6-6 or taller while Welch and Sheridan native Parker Christensen, who redshirted this season, are the shortest of the group at 6-3 and 6-2, respectively. Miles is listed at 6-5 and 250 pounds.
“We always try to find a couple of guys that are move guys and guys that have the physicality to block a defensive end at the point of attack,” Bohl said. “So you’re looking for a couple of different combinations there. We feel like he’s got the ability to run, but certainly he’s going to be a big, big strong guy.”
But just because O’Brien wasn’t targeted much in junior college doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the ability to take over for Harshman as the Cowboys’ primary receiver at the position. Other Football Bowl Subdivision teams thought he could fill that role, too. Boise State offered O’Brien a scholarship while Arizona State, UNLV, Colorado State and UMass showed interest during the recruiting process.
But it’s UW that will soon get to see just how versatile O’Brien’s skill set is.
“The reason why he didn’t have a lot of the catches (at Saddleback) was because he was in what we call 10 personnel. They didn’t operate with a tight end very much,” Bohl said. “But he’s an excellent player, and he really had some great, great options that were out there. So we’re pleased to have him.”
2020 Wyoming commit: Nick Null
Wyoming football got a verbal commitment from Nick Null, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound graduate transfer kicker/punter from Bradenton, Florida, on Feb. 5.
Null began his career at Cornell and has one year of eligibility left. He earned all-Ivy League honorable mention honors this past season and was a second-team all-league selection as placekicker in 2017.
After a great talk with @CoachCBohl and @Coach_SBMoore I am excited to announce that I am fully committed @wyo_football. Excited for the opportunity! @OneOnOneKicking @_Mike_McCabe @BFentress— Nick Null (@NickolasNull) February 5, 2020
2020 Wyoming signee: Xavier Carter
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Xavier Carter, a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback from Manvel, Texas, on Feb. 5.
Carter isn't ranked by the major recruiting services.
Welcome @XCarter14— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) February 5, 2020
Manvel, TX. ✈️ Wyoming
“Xavier has tremendous speed and is a fierce competitor. He is aggressive, physical, and has good cover skills.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/6gA8wNLYRs
2020 Wyoming signee: Connor Shay
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Connor Shay, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker from Danville, California, on Feb. 5.
Shay, who committed to the Cowboys on Feb. 1, also had offers from Fresno State and Utah among others. He's ranked a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Welcome @_Connor_Shay— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) February 5, 2020
Danville, CA. ✈️ Wyoming
“Connor is a tough, physical Linebacker. He is smart, plays hard, and runs very well.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBzNuQf#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/QHHV1vUme2
2020 Wyoming signee: Tyrese Grant
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter from Intent from Tyrese Grant, a 6-foot, 170-pound receiver from Daingerfield, Texas, on Feb. 5.
Grant, who committed to the Cowboys on Jan. 26, also had offers from Utah, Hawaii and Colorado State among others. He's ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Next Up @TyreseGrant3— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) February 5, 2020
Daingerfield, TX. ✈️ Wyoming
“Tyrese is an exceptional athlete with great ball skills. He has good speed, plays hard, and has ability to make plays after the catch.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/rwOMEVYpNf
2020 Wyoming signee: Colin O'Brien
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Colin O'Brien, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end from Mission Viejo, California, on Feb. 5.
O'Brien, who committed to the Cowboys on Jan. 24, also had offers from Boise State and UMass among others. He's ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Next Up @colinobrien_— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) February 5, 2020
Mission Viejo ✈️ Wyoming
“Colin has great size potential, athleticism, and is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he can become. We are excited he will be with us for spring practice.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/vqYO82Rtyi
2020 Wyoming signee: Joshua Cobbs
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Joshua Cobbs, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver from San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 5.
Cobbs, who committed to the Cowboys on Jan. 23, also had offers from UNLV, Army and Navy among others. He's ranked a two-star prospect by Rivals.
The first NLI of the day! Welcome @theyenvyjc— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) February 5, 2020
San Antonio ✈️ Wyoming
“Joshua brings great size and athleticism to our Wide Receiver corps. He has a large catch radius and attacks the ball at its highest point.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/XTtVUIVVgi
2020 Wyoming signee: Emmanuel Pregnon
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Emmanuel Pregnon, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle from Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 19.
Pregnon isn't ranked by the major recruiting services.
Next up @PregnonEmmanuel— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 19, 2019
Denver, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Emmanuel has the size and length we look for in an Offensive Tackle. He has good quickness and the raw athleticism to become an impactful player for us.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBzNuQf#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/JfN12gjw42
2020 Wyoming signee: Keshaun Taylor
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Keshaun Taylor, a 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Taylor, who committed to Wyoming on Oct. 1, also had an offer from Northern Colorado. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Welcome @Keshauntaylor1— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Denver, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Keshaun is a great athlete and football player. He is aggressive, physical, and also has good ball skills.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/8MbWG6IzuO
2020 Wyoming signee: Brent VanderVeen
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Brent VanderVeen, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound linebacker from Sedro Woolley, Washington, on Dec. 18.
VanderVeen, who was previously committed to Eastern Washington, also had offers from Air Force and Navy. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Next up @VanderveenBrent— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Sedro-Woolley, WA. ✈️ Laramie
"Brent is a tremendous athlete and competitor. He plays with great physicality and effort on the field. We are excited to add Brent into our program."
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/QAvSybW3NB
2020 Wyoming signee: Nofoafia Tulafono
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Nofoafia Tulafono, a 6-foot-1, 305-pound offensive lineman from Hesperia, California, on Dec. 18.
Tulafono, who committed to Wyoming on Sept. 30, also had offers from Arizona, BYU and New Mexico among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Next up @Nofoafia77— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Victorville, CA. ✈️ Wyoming
“Fia brings great power and strength to the interior of our Offensive Line. He also moves well for his size and possesses great leadership ability.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/QyESe5fOLK
2020 Wyoming signee: Gavin Beerup
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Gavin Beerup, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback from Ventura, California, on Dec. 18.
Beerup, who committed to Wyoming on July 26, also had offers from UNLV and Southern Miss. He's ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star by Rivals.
Welcome @beerrup— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Camarillo, CA. ✈️ Wyoming
“Gavin has a great combination of arm talent, athleticism, and toughness. He is a great leader and we are excited to be adding him to our Quarterback room.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/dOd8ZKoa3x
2020 Wyoming signee: Mana Taimani
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Mana Taimani, a 6-foot-5, 306-pound offensive lineman from Concord, California, on Dec. 18.
Taimani, who committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 17, also had offers from San Jose State, Sacramento State and Portland State among others. He's ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Next Up @mana_taimani— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Antioch, CA. ✈️ Wyoming
"Mana is an immense, physical presence on the Offensive Line. He shows explosion and violence at the point of attack, while possessing great athleticism."
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/VmYQAHx14Y
2020 Wyoming signee: Malik Williams
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Malik Williams, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman from Hayward, California, on Dec. 18.
Williams, who committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 23, is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals. Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
Next up @mr_williams14— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Hayward, CA. ✈️ Wyoming
“Malik is an exceptional athlete who plays through the whistle. He is aggressive, violent, and plays with great effort.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/JVqNa3fllg
2020 Wyoming signee: Gavin Meyer
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Gavin Meyer, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end from Franklin, Wisconsin, on Dec. 18.
Meyer, who committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 10, also had offers from Air Force, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
Welcome @MeyerGavin— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Franklin, WI. ✈️ Wyoming
“Gavin is a talented athlete who is explosive off the ball. He can bend, change direction, and he plays with relentless effort.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/zxEOa3UtUd
2020 Wyoming signee: Braden Siders
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Braden Siders, a 6-foot-2, 212-pound defensive end from Arvada, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Siders, who committed to the Cowboys on April 7, received an offer from the Cowboys a day earlier. He is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Next up @BradenSiderss— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Thornton, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Braden is an explosive athlete that plays with great physicality and violence at the point of attack. He is the caliber of player we look for at Wyoming.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/sVVHmq6QdT
2020 Wyoming signee: Oluwaseyi Omotosho
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Oluwaseyi Omotosho, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive end from Richmond, Texas, on Dec. 18.
Omotosho also had offers from Louisiana Tech, Liberty and Houston Baptist. He isn't ranked by the major recruiting services.
Next up @_oseyio_— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Houston, TX. ✈️ Wyoming
“Oluwaseyi is an electric athlete. He gets off the ball well, can change direction, and plays with great effort at all times.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/708cQXfKT9
2020 Wyoming signee: Caleb Driskill
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Caleb Driskill, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound running back and linebacker from Gillette, on Dec. 18.
Driskill, who committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 29, is being recruited as a fullback by Wyoming. He's ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Next up @CalebDriskill— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Gillette ➡️ Laramie
“Caleb is a smart, hard-nosed football player. He will bring great physical toughness and leadership to our team.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/HSrEdkbCTY
2020 Wyoming signee: Wyett Ekeler
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Wyett Ekeler, a 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back from Windsor, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Ekeler, the brother of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals. Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
Next Up @wyettekeler— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Windsor, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Wyett is an ultra-competitive athlete. He gives us great versatility and play making ability in the secondary.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/Z5J3HcrP4p
2020 Wyoming signee: Cameron Smith
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter from Intent from Cameron Smith, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end from Parker, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Smith, who committed to Wyoming on June 12, also had offers from New Mexico State and North Dakota among others. He is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Next up @Cam_Smith_2020— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Parker, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Cameron brings good size and physicality to our Defensive Line. He is tough, athletic, and plays with exceptional effort.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/5KUrIkPeNH
2020 Wyoming signee: Nick Miles
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Nick Miles, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end from Parker, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Miles, who committed to Wyoming on June 23, is not ranked by the major recruiting services.
Welcome @nickmiles_— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Parker, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Nick brings tremendous size to our Tight End room. He can run, catch well, and is a physical blocker at the point of attack.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/bsE9KBbfXM
2020 Wyoming signee: Cameron Stone
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Cameron Stone, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback from Angleton, Texas, on Dec. 18.
Stone, who committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 3, also had offers from New Mexico State and Houston Baptist among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
Welcome @camstone_2— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Rosharon, TX. ✈️ Wyoming
"Cameron has good quickness, speed, and athleticism. He has great play making ability, is competitive, and brings good physicality to the Cornerback position."
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/F1a1sjBpTb
2020 Wyoming signee: Joey Braasch
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Joey Braasch, a 6-foot, 195-pound running back from Columbus, Nebraska, on Dec. 18.
Braasch, who committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 13, also had an offer from Northern Iowa. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals.
Welcome @joey_braasch— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Columbus, NE. ✈️ Wyoming
“Joey is a tough, physical Running Back who possesses good size and speed. He has a great work ethic and a passion for football.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/kCOpyuSdhl
2020 Wyoming signee: Caleb Robinson
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Caleb Robinson, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle from Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 18.
Robinson, who committed to the Cowboys on Nov. 26, also had an offer from South Dakota State. He isn't ranked by the major recruiting services.
Next up @calebrbn74— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Omaha, NE. ✈️ Wyoming
“Caleb is a tough and powerful Defensive Tackle. He has good strength, quickness, and is extremely coachable. We are very excited about Caleb's future with our program.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/ScKzfs63N7
2020 Wyoming signee: Kohl Herbolsheimer
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Kohl Herbolsheimer, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound offensive lineman from Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 18.
Herbolsheimer, who committed to the Cowboys on Sept. 18, also had offers from Colorado State and Texas State among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Next up @KHerbolsheimer— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Omaha, NE. ✈️ Wyoming
“Kohl is a powerful and explosive Offensive Lineman. He is a real road grader whose goal is to finish blocks every play.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/Ibv9kXy0hO
2020 Wyoming signee: Isaac White
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Isaac White, a 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 18
White, who committed to the Cowboys on Sept. 3, also had offers from Air Force and Colorado State among others. He's ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Welcome @isaacw05— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Pottstown, PA. ✈️ Wyoming
"Isaac is good football player who has all the intangibles you look for. He works hard, is smart, tough, and athletic. We look forward to adding Isaac into our locker room."
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/NghFUJGEui
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.