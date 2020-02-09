JUCO signee Colin O'Brien set to join Wyoming's TE competition this spring

A quarterback for part of his career at Mission Viejo High in California, O’Brien is making the kind of transition other tight ends have successfully made at UW. Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister and Gillette native Austin Fort, who signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent last year, were both high school quarterbacks before changing positions.

“Colin was originally a quarterback that has since made the transition to tight end for us,” UW recruiting director Ian McGrew said. “What really caught our eye with Colin was his size, athleticism and really his raw upside as a football player. We think he’s got a bright future, and the sky is the limit.”

O’Brien is a mid-year transfer and one of two signees who will go through spring practice as an early enrollee. It will give him an early start on competing at a position where UW has just nine combined receptions returning among Marcotte, Weinman and Welch.

Harshman finished this season with 20 receptions for 264 yards. He also tied for the team lead with two touchdown catches. O’Brien, who has three years of eligibility left, could find himself on the field sooner rather than later given the variety of multiple tight-end formations UW uses.