LARAMIE – The Border War will be played under the Friday night lights at War Memorial Stadium.

The Mountain West and its television partners, CBS and FOX, released kickoff times Wednesday for seven of Wyoming’s 12 regular-season games.

Two of the Pokes’ conference games – the home matchup with rival Colorado State and the road trip to UNLV – were moved from Saturday to Friday.

UW will host the Rams on Friday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. The Cowboys will play the Rebels on Friday, Nov. 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 8:45 p.m. on FS1.

The highly anticipated Sept. 2 matchup with Big 12 member Texas Tech is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start on CBS. It is one of only three scheduled MW games on CBS in 2023.

UW’s home game against Appalachian State on Sept. 23 and road game at Air Force on Oct. 14 will both kick off at 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

The Pokes’ game at Texas on Sept. 16 is set for a 6 p.m. start on the Longhorn Network and the regular-season finale at Nevada is set for a 7 p.m. start on CBS Sports Network.

The games against reigning MW champion Fresno State (Oct. 7, Laramie) and likely preseason conference favorite Boise State (Oct. 28, Boise) will air on the FOX networks. Kickoff times and specific channel information will be released at a later date.

Game time and television information for UW’s home games against Portland State (Sept. 9), New Mexico (Sept. 30) and Hawaii (Nov. 18) will be announced at a later date.