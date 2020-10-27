'Kind of a no one before I came in', freshman John Hoyland remains UW's starting kicker

Glassock won the placekicking competition over Null, who’s still handling kickoff and punting duties. Meanwhile, Hoyland missed a significant portion of fall camp because of coronavirus-related issues. But once Glassock recently sustained his groin injury, Hoyland was thrust into the starting role.

“It’s been a lot of texts and just (people) blowing up my phone right now,” Hoyland said of his newfound popularity. “I was kind of a no one before I came in, but now that I’m here, it’s pretty crazy. I’m not used to this.

“Obviously my goal coming in here was just to try and get as much confidence from the coaching staff that I could and just make the most of any opportunity I could. It’s good to know that up to now I’ve done all I could to impress and have a spot on this team.”

Entering this week’s game against Hawaii with his name still atop the depth chart, Hoyland has earned more than that.

Chambers still involved

Sean Chambers may not be taking snaps for the foreseeable future, but UW’s quarterback will still be involved with the team after sustaining his latest injury.