Late-blooming Wyoming DE Oluwaseyi Omotosho ready to make his mark with Cowboys

LARAMIE – Oluwaseyi Omotosho didn’t plan to play football.

His mother, Omotara, felt the sport was not for her son after watching the movie “Concussion,” starring Will Smith.

“My mom did not like me playing football at all,” Omotosho said. “That’s why I started playing so late.”

The 6-foot-2 Omotosho was born in Chicago, where his parents immigrated to from Nigeria, before moving to Houston as a kid.

At George Bush High, Omotosho was living his hoops dream until his prep coach told him his skills were more suited for the gridiron than the hardwood.

Omotosho went out for football during his junior year. After appearing in a junior varsity game, he was quickly called up to varsity and emerged as a Division I prospect during his senior season.

Craig Bohl pitched Omotosho on joining Wyoming’s developmental program and he committed after attending the Pokes’ thrilling victory over Missouri in the 2019 opener.

“After that I felt like this was the place for me. My mom was telling me, ‘I don’t want you to go anywhere else,’” Omotosho said. “She liked how Laramie was a low-key area compared to Houston where there’s a lot of things to do. She liked how there was less distractions, and I liked that as well.”

During the Cowboys’ ongoing fall camp, Omotosho is among the defensive ends competing for a starting spot with Garrett Crall graduating to the NFL and Solomon Byrd (USC) and Jaylen Pate (Northwestern) having transferred to Power 5 programs.

Bohl has been raving about sophomore Sabastian Harsh, another talented young defensive end, since spring practice.

Omotosho, a redshirt freshman entering his third year in the program, loves the fact that he is still flying under the radar.

“I like it because even in high school I was like unknown,” Omotosho said. “What that does is people don’t know who I am, so they aren’t studying me and they don’t know what I’m capable of.

“That’s how I just come through as an underdog. They’re like, ‘Who is this guy?’”

Jay Sawvel took notice of Omotosho during spring practice when UW’s defensive coordinator noted “he looks like a guy that believes this is his time.”

Learning the ropes behind the scenes the past two seasons from productive veteran players was key to Omotosho’s development.

“Garrett Crall and Solomon Byrd played big roles in leadership and guiding me, telling me a lot of things I had to work on and always keeping an eye on me,” Omotosho said. “So I really appreciate them because they were doing things they didn’t have to do. One of the things I remember Garrett Crall telling me was, ‘Y’all are working to take my spot.’

“You wouldn’t hear that from a lot of people because a lot of people want their spot. He was telling us you are supposed to be working to take my spot. I really appreciate him for stuff like that.”

Omotosho is in the mix to be the starting defensive end on the right side of the formation, which means he gets to compete against super senior left tackle Eric Abojei most of the time in practice. He also likes moving to the other side of the field and testing himself against feisty 6-7, 315-pound right tackle Frank Crum.

“I like going against Big E a lot. We’re making each other better,” Omotosho said of Abojei. “Frank’s long and he can move pretty good. They’re always telling me things to keep me motivated to keep going harder. Frank was like, ‘Nobody knows who you are, so you’re going to take them by surprise.’

“I appreciate that coming from him because he didn’t have to tell me that.”

UW’s defensive front features nose tackle Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole. The powerful duo will command a lot of attention this season, which should make the transition easier for the new edge players.

Fourth-year sophomore Devonne Harris, Crall’s backup last season, is the most experienced player in the room.

Redshirt freshman Brady Bohlinger, Braden Siders and Tyce Westland, sophomore Akili Bonner and true freshman Kevin Sjogren are the other defensive ends vying for a spot in the rotation.

“That will be interesting. I think we’ve got a lot more versatility, some explosiveness there,” Sawvel said of the competition. “We’re going to do a few things different at times to kind of take advantage of them, to amp up some things for them. Those are some good football players. The growth that those guys have had in the last year has been, you can use all the words, shocking, stunning, impressive.

“It’s a way different group of people, so it has been great. I’m excited about that group.”

Omotosho, referred to as “Olu” by his teammates, joked he could still dunk on Graham Ike but acknowledges playing football was the right career path.

“Olu has been playing really well and so has Sabastian Harsh,” middle linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “We’ll have some guys that can really get after the quarterback. I think people will be surprised by that just because there are a lot of guys you haven’t heard about.”

If all goes to plan, Omotosho won’t be an unknown after the Aug. 27 opener at Illinois.