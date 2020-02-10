Latest WR signees fall in line with Wyoming's efforts to get bigger at the position

“What we find in the Mountain West sometimes is you can gain some mismatches when you have a big, physical body and deploy that guy,” Bohl added. “Some of the defensive backs in our league sometimes don’t have the stature. So you’re trading off a little bit at times with speed for size. But I think we’ll have four really big receivers, and then we’ll integrate some other guys who are faster slot guys.”

Sheridan native Dontae Crow, who could possibly take over for Ismail in the slot as a senior, is by far the shortest receiver on the roster at 5-9. Sophomore Gunner Gentry and junior Ayden Eberhardt, who were also part of the rotation out wide this past season, go 6-3 and 6-2, respectively. Former walk-on Wyatt Wieland is 6-1.

Of course, the group is looking for any advantage it can get after UW finished the last two seasons among the least productive passing teams in all of college football. The Cowboys finished next to last in the Mountain West in passing yards this season (136.2 per game) after tying Air Force for the fewest in the league in 2018 (131.1). UW has also finished last in the conference in completion percentage the last two years.