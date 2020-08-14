You are the owner of this article.
Legacy football recruit commits to Wyoming
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

LARAMIE -- Wyoming added a legacy prospect to its 2021 recruiting class Friday with a commitment from offensive lineman Jack Walsh.

Walsh, who plays his high school ball at Fremd (Illinois) High, announced his verbal pledge on Twitter. Walsh's father, John, was a member of UW's 1987 Western Athletic Conference championship team.

Walsh chose UW over offers from Kent State and Fordham among others. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is the Cowboys' third commitment for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

