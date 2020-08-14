Legacy football recruit commits to Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Wyoming added a legacy prospect to its 2021 recruiting class Friday with a commitment from offensive lineman Jack Walsh.
Walsh, who plays his high school ball at Fremd (Illinois) High, announced his verbal pledge on Twitter. Walsh's father, John, was a member of UW's 1987 Western Athletic Conference championship team.
Walsh chose UW over offers from Kent State and Fordham among others. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is the Cowboys' third commitment for the 2021 recruiting cycle.
After a long discussion with my parents I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Wyoming!!#RideForTheBrand #GoPokes @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @PrepRedzoneIL @CoachBigPete @grid_irons @IronWill2019 @wyo_football @Coach_BMiller @CoachCBohl pic.twitter.com/FkaAO9gqVJ— Jack Walsh (@Jackwalsh1330) August 14, 2020
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!