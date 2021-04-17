'Let the chips fall where they may': Wyoming braces for impact of one-time transfer rule

The rule has been likened to free agency at the collegiate level. But rather than focusing on the potential negatives it might create for Group of Five schools, Bohl said his approach with current and prospective players will be to emphasize the positives of playing — and sticking — at a program like UW, which Bohl noted had more players on active NFL rosters last season (14) than any other Mountain West school.

Then it’s hope for the best.

“Whether some guys are being looked at by other schools, we can’t control that,” Bohl said. “Our whole deal is we’re going to be as open, honest and transparent on what kind of guy we want at the University of Wyoming. Have a program that can develop them where you can get a meaningful degree, have a chance to play on some really great teams and then hopefully some of them play in the NFL. We’re going to let the chips fall where they may.”

For any athletes that are still considering whether or not to transfer, the council has set a deadline of July 1 for this year only if they want to be immediately eligible. After this year, the deadline to provide written notice of transfer will be May 1 for athletes in fall and winter sports and July 1 for athletes in spring sports.

Recruiting back to normal