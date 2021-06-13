'Let's survive': Wyoming AD Tom Burman assesses more than programs' win-loss records amid unique year

LARAMIE — Assessing the performance of Wyoming’s athletic programs is an annual task that’s normally cut and dry for athletic director Tom Burman.

Teams have win-loss records after all, a telltale sign of just how successful a season is under normal circumstances. But the 2020-21 athletic season was anything but.

It was one unlike any other amid the coronavirus pandemic, which required coaches and student-athletes to isolate themselves in hopes of actually getting their seasons in. Cancellations, postponements and a complete overhaul of some teams’ schedules became as normal as masks, face coverings and regular COVID-19 testing.

“I wasn’t as focused on our win-loss record as I would normally be,” Burman said. “There were so many intangibles that coaches could not control and can’t really be held accountable for. I wanted them to manage the program, keep kids’ spirits up and make sure we were doing well emotionally and mental-health wise and that we were helping each other get through this. Then let’s come out of it with maybe a little more experience and a little better team dynamics pretty much in every sport, and let’s roll into ‘21-’22 and be really good.”