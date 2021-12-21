Levi Williams leads Wyoming to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory over Kent State

BOISE, Idaho – The Pokes’ offensive line likes their potatoes mashed.

Wyoming rushed for 401 yards during a 52-38 victory over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday at Albertsons Stadium.

Four years after Josh Allen finished his collegiate career with a victory and most valuable player honors on the same blue field, Williams joined the club by running for a career-high 200 yards – the fifth-most in bowl history by a quarterback – to lead the Cowboys (7-6) to their third consecutive bowl win.

UW set the Potato Bowl record for rushing yards, and Williams tied the bowl’s record with four touchdown runs. The third-year sophomore finished 9-for-11 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Williams dedicated the win to his grandmother, who died earlier in the week, and super senior wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt, who suffered a devastating knee injury earlier this season and did not make the trip.

"It’s really awesome," Williams said of picking up the MVP trophy after starting the season as Sean Chambers' backup. "It’s about not quitting and knowing your role. I think I did that role pretty well."

It is the most points the Cowboys have scored in a bowl game. UW is now 9-8 all-time in bowl games.

The Golden Flashes (7-7) set a Potato Bowl record with 656 yards of total offense.

Xazavian Valladay finished with 79 yards rushing and a touchdown, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his career.

Trey Smith, the seventh-year senior who was in Lamar Jackson’s recruiting class at Louisville, tacked on a 49-yard touchdown run to give UW a 52-31 lead.

"I thought our offense put their foot on the gas the whole time," UW head coach Craig Bohl said after enjoying every pancake block and explosive run created by the veteran offensive line. "It was really heartwarming."

Dustin Crum, the Mid-American Conference player of the year, threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Devontez Walker to make the score 52-38 with 2:54 remaining, but Kent State’s onside kick attempt did not travel the required 10 yards.

"He’s a great quarterback," defensive end Garrett Crall said after finishing with 1.5 sacks in his final game for UW. "He’s faster than people think he is and he dropped dimes all night. He’s smart. He’s a good player and to get some shots on him affected the game. It was fun."

Williams tied the Potato Bowl record with his fourth rushing touchdown, an 80-yard sprint down the UW sideline to give the Pokes a 42-24 lead with 12:49 remaining.

Crum answered with a gorgeous 51-yard completion to Nykiem Johnson and a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hyaden Junker to cap a four-play, 71-yard drive in 1:29 to get the Golden Flashes within 42-31.

On fourth-and-1 at the Kent State 26-yard line, Bohl decided to kick a field goal instead of keep the offense on the field.

John Hoyland’s 44-yard try split the uprights to give the Cowboys a two-touchdown lead (45-31) with 7:29 remaining.

"It was the right play," Bohl said. "Obviously, we needed the points and turned it into a two-possession game."

On the first drive of the second half, Williams converted a third-and-2 by finding Isaiah Neyor on a shallow cross for 20 yards to set up his third touchdown run of the game, a 27-yard score to give UW a 28-24 lead.

"Coming out of the locker room it was going to be really important for us to get some momentum going again," Bohl said. "I always believe the most important series."

A sack by Crall forced Kent State’s first punt of the game.

Costly facemask and targeting calls against Kent State and a key third-down conversion by Smith set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Valladay to extend the Cowboys’ advantage to 35-24 with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter.

The Golden Flashes appeared to be imploding with a holding call on the kickoff that pushed them back to the 11-yard line to start the ensuing drive, followed by an ineligible man down field penalty and a sack by free safety Isaac White.

But on third-and-18 from the 3, 6-foot, 243-pound bulldozer Bryan Bradford rumbled up the middle for a 23-yard gain to move the chains.

After a personal foul call against UW and a 23-yard catch by Keshunn Abram, the Golden Flashes were finally in position to get some second-half points, but freshman placekicker Andrew Glass’ 29-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright.

The Cowboys trailed 24-21 at the intermission after giving up 377 yards to the Golden Flashes, who turned the ball over on downs twice and missed a field goal in the first half.

Kent State had three passes of over 20 yards and three runs of over 35 yards totaling 261 yards before halftime.

"I think it was just those explosive plays their offense was creating," linebacker Chad Muma said of the adjustments the defense made. "After it happened I don’t think we really altered what our game plan was. We talked about it on the sideline, picked each other up."

Cornerback C.J. Coldon broke up a fourth-down pass to end the game’s opening drive.

UW’s offense responded with a fast start as the offensive line paved the way for 45 yards on seven runs, including Williams’ 6-yard touchdown scamper to give the Cowboys a 7-0 head start.

The lead lasted for 14 seconds as Crum connected on an 80-yard touchdown to Dante Cephas to tie the score. It was the longest passing touchdown in Potato Bowl history.

The Pokes’ offense went three-and-out on its next three possessions.

Crum ran for a 12-yard touchdown with 54 seconds left in the first quarter, and Glass made a 36-yard field goal to give the Golden Flashes a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter after a goal-line stand by the Cowboys.

Kent State had a first-and-goal at the 2-yard line after a 54-yard run by Bradford. But Crum was thrown down for a 4-yard loss by Muma and Easton Gibbs and then sacked by Muma and Crall to force the field-goal attempt.

Williams broke loose down the west sideline for a 42-yard touchdown run to get UW within 17-14.

Crall had a 10-yard sack to help stymie Kent State’s next drive, which ended with Glass missing a 33-yard field goal wide right.

After White stuffed Marquez Cooper for a 5-yard loss on fourth-and-3 at the UW 21, Williams threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Neyor to give the Pokes a 21-17 lead with 1:42 remaining in the second quarter.

Crum avoided a sack and scrambled for 37 yards to set up his 3-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left to give Kent State the lead at the break.

UW had 216 yards of offense entering the locker room, but Williams took a 17-yard sack on the penultimate snap of the half.

The Pokes pushed back and outscored Kent State 31-14 in the second half to enter the offseason feeling satisfied with another Potato Bowl feast.

"I can tell you the future looks really bright for Cowboy football," Bohl said.

