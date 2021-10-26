Levi Williams will start at quarterback for Wyoming Cowboys at San Jose State

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It’s been really good to see them talking and helping each other out."

UW’s last touchdown was a 10-yard pass from Chambers to Isaiah Neyor with 15 seconds left in the second quarter at Air Force on Oct. 9.

Chambers helped the team get off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1996 with clutch last-minute drives against Montana State and Northern Illinois.

But the fourth-year junior is last in the MWC in passer rating (107.7) among the eight quarterbacks who have started 75% or more of their team’s games. Chambers has completed 50.6% of his passes this season for 1,100 yards (157.1 ypg) with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“Both of those guys are competitors and winners,” right tackle Frank Crum said of the quarterbacks. “There hasn't been any jealousy or anything that in the locker room. These guys just want to win and are trying to do whatever they can to help the team win."

After Chambers suffered a season-ending injury in the 2020 opener, Williams completed 49.6% of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions. The 6-foot-5 third-year sophomore revealed after the 2-4 campaign that he was dealing with a painful injury to his throwing shoulder over the final five games.