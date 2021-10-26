Levi Williams will start at quarterback for Wyoming Cowboys at San Jose State

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl has made a change at quarterback.
Wyoming’s head coach announced Tuesday that Levi Williams will be the starter when the Cowboys attempt to end a three-game losing streak against San Jose State on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium (2 p.m., FS2).
The Cowboys (4-3 overall, 0-3 Mountain West) have only scored three points – on a 27-yard field goal by John Hoyland during last week’s 14-3 loss to New Mexico – over the last 10 quarters.
“We’re in some choppy water and looking for some things to move this football program forward,” Bohl said.
Sean Chambers started UW’s first seven games, but during the three conference losses he has completed 40.5% of his passes for 350 yards (116.7 per game) with one touchdown, four interceptions and three lost fumbles.
Williams hasn’t been much better off the bench the last two weeks, finishing a combined 4-for-14 (28.6%) for 83 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the home losses to Fresno State (17-0) and the Lobos.
The struggles on offense and the ongoing competition at quarterback have not impacted the veteran team’s chemistry to this point, according to coaches and players.
“It’s not like they don’t like each other outside of football or anything like that,” senior wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt said of Chambers and Williams. “They’re both great people and they both are able to lead the team and lead the offense. They’re good friends and they’re able to talk about what they see on the field and help each other out, help each other learn different aspects of the game.
"It’s been really good to see them talking and helping each other out."
UW’s last touchdown was a 10-yard pass from Chambers to Isaiah Neyor with 15 seconds left in the second quarter at Air Force on Oct. 9.
Chambers helped the team get off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1996 with clutch last-minute drives against Montana State and Northern Illinois.
But the fourth-year junior is last in the MWC in passer rating (107.7) among the eight quarterbacks who have started 75% or more of their team’s games. Chambers has completed 50.6% of his passes this season for 1,100 yards (157.1 ypg) with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.
“Both of those guys are competitors and winners,” right tackle Frank Crum said of the quarterbacks. “There hasn't been any jealousy or anything that in the locker room. These guys just want to win and are trying to do whatever they can to help the team win."
After Chambers suffered a season-ending injury in the 2020 opener, Williams completed 49.6% of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions. The 6-foot-5 third-year sophomore revealed after the 2-4 campaign that he was dealing with a painful injury to his throwing shoulder over the final five games.
During the 2019 Arizona Bowl, Williams flashed his talent with 234 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also led the Pokes to a win over Border War rival down the stretch that season after Chambers was knocked out with an injury.
UW ranks 106th in scoring (22.1 ppg), 77th in rushing yards (153.1 ypg), 114th in passing yards (169.0 ypg) and 116th in total yards (322.1 ypg).
“It’s going to have to be one guy, or everybody, stepping up and doing something and just saying we’re sick and tired of this feeling every Saturday and going out there and getting a win,” Chambers said after the New Mexico game.
This week, at least to start, the quarterback trying to lead the Pokes to a win will be Williams.
