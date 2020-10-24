Live updates: Nevada extends lead on Wyoming in the third quarter

Wyoming football starts its conference-only season Saturday with a 5 p.m. MT kick at Nevada. Refresh this page throughout the day for updates on the game.
THIRD QUARTER: Nevada 28, Wyoming 13
Nevada takes the opening kickoff and goes 86 plays in nine yards to increase its lead on Avery Morrow's 18-yard touchdown run. Nevada 21, Wyoming 6 (10:30)
Wyoming goes three and out again. Nevada will take over at its own 34.
Nevada extends its lead with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Strong to Turner in the back of the end zone, capping a 10-yard, 66-yard scoring drive for the Wolf Pack. Nevada 28, Wyoming 6 (3:47)
UW finds some life late in the quarter on Williams' 21-yard touchdown run. The drive was aided by a targeting call on Nevada's Tyson Williams. Wyoming 28, Nevada 13 (2:50)
HALFTIME: Nevada 14, Wyoming 6
SECOND QUARTER: Nevada 14, Wyoming 6
Hoyland connects on his second field goal -- this one from 36 yards out -- get the Cowboys closer. Nevada 7, Wyoming 6 (14:57)
Nevada moves deep into UW territory primarily with the passing game, but the Cowboys force another turnover. Cole Godbout causes a fumble, and Jordan Bertagnole recovers for UW at Nevada's 38.
UW loses 3 yards on its next three plays. Williams' third-down toss for Treyton Welch falls incomplete, and the Cowboys punt. Nevada takes over at its own 15.
UW drives down the field and scores on Strong's touchdown pass to Justin Lockhart, but the score is negated by a personal foul on the Wolf Pack. Nevada gets inside the 2 on Strong's pass to tight end Cole Turner, but UW stuffs the Wolf Pack on three straight runs and forces an incompletion on fourth down. Cowboys take over on downs.
UW runs is three straight times out of the shadow of its end zone and picks up 4 combined yards. Nevada takes all of its timeouts and takes over at midfield with 1:54 left in the half. Cowboys were outgained 293-106 in total offense in the first two quarters.
UW blows a coverage, leaving Turner all along down the sideline. Strong connects with him for a 50-yard touchdown to extend the Wolf Pack's lead. Nevada 14, Wyoming 6 (1:46)
UW moves out near midfield in the final minutes of the half, but Williams is sacked and the rest of the clock runs out on the first half.
FIRST QUARTER: Nevada 7, Wyoming 3
Wyoming starts on offense. On third down, quarterback Sean Chambers is stopped for no gain and remains down after injuring his left leg. A cart is brought out to take Chambers off the field.
Nevada returns Nick Null's first punt of the season for a touchdown, but an offsides penalty on the Wolf Pack negates the score and gives the Cowboys a first down near the 40-yard line. But Levi Williams' first third-down pass to Xazavian Valladay comes up short of the sticks. Null punts again, and Nevada takes over at its own 22-yard line.
Nevada marches 78 yards on its first possession to draw first blood. Carson Strong caps the drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tory Horton in the back corner of the end zone. Nevada 7, Wyoming 0 (6:25)
UW goes three and out on its next drive. Levi Williams' third-down pass sails high of Dontae Crow. Nevada takes over at its own 25.
Nevada fumbles, and Wyoming recovers to set the offense up at the Wolf Pack's 26. Williams gets pressure on third down and throws incomplete, but the Cowboys cut into the deficit with John Hoyland's 26-yard field goal. Nevada 7, Wyoming 3 (2:38)
UW forces Nevada's first punt of the day, and long pass from Williams to Isaiah Neyor moves the Cowboys to Nevada's 23. Nevada gets pressure on Williams on third-and-4, and Williams can't pick up the first down on the final play of the opening quarter.
