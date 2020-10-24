Live updates: Nevada takes early lead; QB Sean Chambers leaves with another injury

Nevada returns Nick Null's first punt of the season for a touchdown, but an offsides penalty on the Wolf Pack negates the score and gives the Cowboys a first down near the 40-yard line. But Levi Williams' first third-down pass to Xazavian Valladay comes up short of the sticks. Null punts again, and Nevada takes over at its own 22-yard line.

Nevada marches 78 yards on its first possession to draw first blood. Carson Strong caps the drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tory Horton in the back corner of the end zone. Nevada 7, Wyoming 0 (6:25)

UW goes three and out on its next drive. Levi Williams' third-down pass sails high of Dontae Crow. Nevada takes over at its own 25.

Nevada fumbles, and Wyoming recovers to set the offense up at the Wolf Pack's 26. Williams gets pressure on third down and throws incomplete, but the Cowboys cut into the deficit with John Hoyland's 26-yard field goal. Nevada 7, Wyoming 3 (2:38)

UW forces Nevada's first punt of the day, and long pass from Williams to Isaiah Neyor moves the Cowboys to Nevada's 23. Nevada gets pressure on Williams on third-and-4, and Williams can't pick up the first down on the final play of the opening quarter.

