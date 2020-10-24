Live updates: Wyoming falls to Nevada in overtime

UW blows a coverage, leaving Turner all along down the sideline. Strong connects with him for a 50-yard touchdown to extend the Wolf Pack's lead. Nevada 14, Wyoming 6 (1:46)

UW moves out near midfield in the final minutes of the half, but Williams is sacked and the rest of the clock runs out on the first half.

FIRST QUARTER: Nevada 7, Wyoming 3

Wyoming starts on offense. On third down, quarterback Sean Chambers is stopped for no gain and remains down after injuring his left leg. A cart is brought out to take Chambers off the field.

Nevada returns Nick Null's first punt of the season for a touchdown, but an offsides penalty on the Wolf Pack negates the score and gives the Cowboys a first down near the 40-yard line. But Levi Williams' first third-down pass to Xazavian Valladay comes up short of the sticks. Null punts again, and Nevada takes over at its own 22-yard line.

Nevada marches 78 yards on its first possession to draw first blood. Carson Strong caps the drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tory Horton in the back corner of the end zone. Nevada 7, Wyoming 0 (6:25)