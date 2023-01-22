Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals advance to AFC Championship over Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

LARAMIE – It was a win-win for Pokes fans.
No matter what happened on Sunday at Highmark Stadium there would be a popular former Wyoming standout advancing to the AFC Championship.
For the second consecutive season, Logan Wilson and the Bengals will play at Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line after Cincinnati dominated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Wilson, a Natrona County High School graduate and all-American linebacker at UW, finished with five tackles (four solo) and one hit on Allen.
Allen struggled on a snowy afternoon in Buffalo, finishing 25-for-42 passing for 264 yards with no touchdowns and a late interception. The former UW quarterback had eight rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown.
The Bengals will play the Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship, won by Cincinnati in overtime, next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (4:30 p.m., CBS).
Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during the divisional round of the playoffs:
Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with five tackles (three solo) during the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the New York Giants on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Playing Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the Jaguars’ loss to the Chiefs.
PHOTOS: A look back at Logan Wilson's high school and college career
NC - Cheyenne East Football
Natrona County's Logan Wilson breaks a tackle by Cheyenne East's Luis Reyes on Friday, Sept. 28, 2012 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
Logan Wilson
Natrona County wide receiver Logan Wilson breaks a tackle by Cheyenne Central's Issac Block on Friday at Riske Field in Cheyenne. (Blaine McCartney/Cheyenne Tribune-Eagle)
NC vs Rock Springs
NC's Logan Wilson runs the ball for a touchdown early in the 1st quarter against Rock Springs on Friday night at NCHS in Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Star-Tribune)
DAN CEPEDA
Logan Wilson
Natrona County's Logan Wilson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Gillette during the Class 4A Wyoming State High School Football Championship on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Natrona County defeated Gillette 30-7 to take their second Class 4A state title in three years. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
2014 Super 25
Natrona County's Logan Wilson at the Super 25 banquet on Friday, Nov. 21, 2014 in Casper. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
2015 Shrine Bowl
Powell's Riley Stringer, center, and Natrona County's Josh Harshman, left, and Logan Wilson stand for a portrait following Shrine Bowl practice on Tuesday, June 9, 2015, at Natrona County High School in Casper. Stringer, Harshman and Wilson are three of seven players in this year's Shrine Bowl who will be playing for the Wyoming Cowboys in the fall. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan, STar-Tribune
4A Boys Basketball Semifinals
Natrona County's Logan Wilson scores against Kelly Walsh on Friday, March 13, 2015 during the semifinals of the Wyoming State Class 4A Boys High School Basketball Championship at the Casper Events Center. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
Wyoming Track and Field Classic
Natrona County's Logan Wilson and Chase Andersen congratulate one another following the 300-meter hurdles on Friday, May 1, 2015, during the Wyoming Track and Field Classic at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
2015 Shrine Bowl
Natrona County's Logan Wilson kicks an extra point attempt during the 42nd Shrine Bowl on Saturday, June 13, 2015, at Natrona County High School in Casper. The North team defeated the South team 40-14. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Logan Wilson
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson moves in for the tackle during the Cowboys’ victory over Northern Illinois last season in Laramie.
Dan Cepeda, Star-Tribune
Wyoming UNLV Football touchdown
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson recovers a fumble for a touchdown against UNLV during on Saturday, Nov. 12 2016, in Las Vegas.
File, AP
Wyoming vs Fresno State
Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson (30) keeps on Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Christian Cronk (58) during their game at War Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson intercepts a pass during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Central Michigan on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
UW Rally
University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl shakes hands with player and Casper resident Logan Wilson during a University of Wyoming Pep Rally at David Street Station Thursday afternoon, June 21, 2018.
Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune
Spring football practice
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson waits on the sidelines to run a play during spring practice on March 28 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
File, Star-Tribune
UW Football Scrimmage
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson (30) walks to the side of the field at the start of a spring scrimmage at Cheney Alumni Field Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune
UW football practice 8-6
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson practices during fall camp Tuesday in Laramie. The Cowboys will hold their first practice in full pads Wednesday.
Courtesy, UW Media Athletics
UW Football Scrimmage
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson (30) walks to the side of the field at the start of a spring scrimmage at Cheney Alumni Field Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune
Border War
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson intercepts a pass in the Cowboys' Border War victory over Colorado State on Nov. 22, 2019 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Air Force downs Wyoming 20-6 behind Hammond
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson comes in to tackle Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III during their game Nov. 30, 2019, at Air Force Academy, Colo.
File, AP
123119-Arizona Bowl ADV-p9.JPG
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson speaks to media members during a press conference for the Arizona Bowl at the Marriott AC Hotel on Dec. 30, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
UW vs. Missouri game
Wyoming's Esaias Gandy (5) and Logan Wilson tackle Missouri's Albert Okwuegbunam during their game Aug. 31, 2019 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The Denver Broncos selected Okwuegbunam in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Arizona Bowl Halliburton
Wyoming safety Alijah Halliburton tackles Georgia State quarterback Dan Ellington as linebacker Logan Wilson pursues during the first half of the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on Tuesday in Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Pro Day
Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson takes a short break between tests during the school's annual Pro Day on March 10 in Laramie.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Pro Day
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson runs through a short course during Pro Day at the University in Laramie Tuesday, March 10.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Pro Day
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson runs through a short course during Pro Day at the University in Laramie Tuesday, March 10.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
UW Pro Day
Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson runs through a short course during the school's annual Pro Day on March 10 in Laramie. Since his pro day workout, the Casper native has only been able to visit one NFL team in person amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Pro Day
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson runs through a short course during Pro Day at the University of Wyoming in Laramie in 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
UW Pro Day
Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson takes part in a drill during Pro Day for NFL scouts on March 10 at UW's Indoor Practice Facility in Laramie.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
UW Pro Day
Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson takes part in Pro Day testing for NFL scouts Tuesday at UW's Indoor Practice Facility in Laramie.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
UW Pro Day
Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson runs through the three-cone drill during Pro Day on Tuesday at UW's Indoor Practice Facility in Laramie.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
UW Pro Day
Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson takes part in a drill during Pro Day for NFL scouts on Tuesday at UW's Indoor Practice Facility in Laramie.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
UW Pro Day
Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson explodes off the ground to hit a pad during position drills at the school's annual Pro Day on March 10 at the Indoor Practice Facility in Laramie.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
UW Pro Day
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson runs through a short course during Pro Day at the University in Laramie Tuesday, March 10.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Logan Wilson
Logan Wilson watches the round one NFL draft surrounded by family and friends at his father's home in Casper Thursday, April 2?3.
Cayla Nimmo
Logan Wilson
Logan Wilson watches the NFL draft from his father's home in Casper Thursday, April 24.
Cayla Nimmo
Logan Wilson
A coffee table has a booklet of Logan Wilson and a Star-Tribune paper with the cover story about him and his family as they gather to watch the NFL draft Thursday, April 23, in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo
Logan Wilson
Logan Wilson keeps his hand on his phone waiting for a call as he watches the NFL draft Thursday, Aril 23, in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo
Logan Wilson
Logan Wilson watches the first round of the NFL Draft from his father's home in Casper on Thursday. The Natrona County graduate played linebacker for the University of Wyoming.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Logan Wilson
University of Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson pets his dog Soldier while waiting for his pick in the NFL draft Thursday, April 23, in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo
Logan Wilson family
Trevor and Carla Wilson have given their son, Logan, unwavering support throughout his football career and have helped him make important decisions, including sifting through the pool of agent candidates wanting to represent him leading up to the NFL Draft. Logan ultimately signed with Steve Caric, third from left, of Caric Sports Management.
Courtesy, Trevor Wilson
Logan Wilson family
Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson, center, enjoys some family time during the week of the Senior Bowl earlier this year in Mobile, Ala. Pictured, from left, are his grandmother, Sharri; his father, Trevor; his sister, Peyton; and his mother, Carla. The Casper native is widely projected to be an early- to mid-round selection in this year's NFL Draft.
Courtesy, Trevor Wilson
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!