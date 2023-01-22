Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals advance to AFC Championship over Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

LARAMIE – It was a win-win for Pokes fans.

No matter what happened on Sunday at Highmark Stadium there would be a popular former Wyoming standout advancing to the AFC Championship.

For the second consecutive season, Logan Wilson and the Bengals will play at Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line after Cincinnati dominated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Wilson, a Natrona County High School graduate and all-American linebacker at UW, finished with five tackles (four solo) and one hit on Allen.

Allen struggled on a snowy afternoon in Buffalo, finishing 25-for-42 passing for 264 yards with no touchdowns and a late interception. The former UW quarterback had eight rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals will play the Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship, won by Cincinnati in overtime, next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (4:30 p.m., CBS).

Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during the divisional round of the playoffs:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with five tackles (three solo) during the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the New York Giants on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Playing Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the Jaguars’ loss to the Chiefs.

PHOTOS: A look back at Logan Wilson's high school and college career NC - Cheyenne East Football Logan Wilson NC vs Rock Springs Logan Wilson 2014 Super 25 2015 Shrine Bowl 4A Boys Basketball Semifinals Wyoming Track and Field Classic 2015 Shrine Bowl Logan Wilson Wyoming UNLV Football touchdown Wyoming vs Fresno State CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl UW Rally Spring football practice UW Football Scrimmage UW football practice 8-6 UW Football Scrimmage Border War Air Force downs Wyoming 20-6 behind Hammond 123119-Arizona Bowl ADV-p9.JPG UW vs. Missouri game Arizona Bowl Halliburton Pro Day Pro Day Pro Day UW Pro Day Pro Day UW Pro Day UW Pro Day UW Pro Day UW Pro Day UW Pro Day UW Pro Day Logan Wilson Logan Wilson Logan Wilson Logan Wilson Logan Wilson Logan Wilson Logan Wilson family Logan Wilson family