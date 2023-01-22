 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POKES IN THE PROS

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals advance to AFC Championship over Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

  • Updated
  • 0
Bengals Bills Football

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) and cornerback Mike Hilton (21) bring down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the fourth quarter of an NFL division round football game on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Joshua Bessex, Associated Press

LARAMIE – It was a win-win for Pokes fans.

No matter what happened on Sunday at Highmark Stadium there would be a popular former Wyoming standout advancing to the AFC Championship.

For the second consecutive season, Logan Wilson and the Bengals will play at Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line after Cincinnati dominated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Wilson, a Natrona County High School graduate and all-American linebacker at UW, finished with five tackles (four solo) and one hit on Allen.

Allen struggled on a snowy afternoon in Buffalo, finishing 25-for-42 passing for 264 yards with no touchdowns and a late interception. The former UW quarterback had eight rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals will play the Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship, won by Cincinnati in overtime, next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (4:30 p.m., CBS).

Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during the divisional round of the playoffs:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with five tackles (three solo) during the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the New York Giants on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Playing Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the Jaguars’ loss to the Chiefs.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

