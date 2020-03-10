Logan Wilson readjusts back home during Wyoming's Pro Day

Wilson was trying to improve on his time of 7.07 seconds from the combine, but he said Tuesday he hadn’t been informed what his time was from Pro Day. Overall, Wilson said he was pleased with his latest showing in front of NFL personnel.

“I just wanted to excel in the position drills mainly,” he said. “They put us through some different position drills than what we did at the combine, so I just wanted to show that I was still able to do those things.”

Wilson, who’s widely projected to be an early-to-mid-round pick in April’s draft, is scheduled to visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday and has an upcoming visit with the Kansas City Chiefs. He said he’s also got private workouts scheduled with the Houston Texans and the New York Jets, one of four teams he formally met with at the combine.

UW coach Craig Bohl said he’s talked to “a lot” of teams that have inquired about Wilson.

“They’re doing their due diligence and homework, and that’s usually an indication of when a guy is moving up (draft boards),” Bohl said. “They’re digging a little bit more to make sure they find the right guy.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}