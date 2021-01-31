Logan Wilson reflects on ups, downs of his rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals

With a strong reputation as a three-down 'backer, Wilson got the bulk of his snaps in passing situations playing behind veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes, but the Bengals also used him as a blitzer at times. He debuted with three tackles in a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Two weeks later, he was in on five stops and had that first career pick in a 23-23 tie against the Eagles.

Though Wilson largely held his own, going up against hulking offensive linemen with a different level of skill and a different kind of athleticism was an eye-opening experience.

“People with that size and stature and the way they move and how fast they move,” Wilson said. “They know who to block and where to block you, things like that. I think just playing against those professional offensive linemen was kind of like the welcome-to-the-NFL moment for me.”

But the wins were hard to come by. The Bengals finished last in a loaded AFC North, which included playoff teams Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Baltimore, with a 4-11-1 record. It was Cincinnati’s fifth straight losing season but the first time Wilson had been part of a team with more losses than wins since his redshirt season at UW in 2015.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}