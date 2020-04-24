Logan Wilson's reaction to first-round run on linebackers: 'That's good for me'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a limited number of family and friends by his side, Logan Wilson sat on the couch in his father's living room and waited.

Yes, they all gazed at the television in front of them for four straight hours in hopes that maybe, possibly, Wilson's name would be announced by commissioner Roger Goodell as one of the 32 picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. But nearly every team has a second-to-fourth-round grade on Wilson, meaning the Natrona County High product knows he's far more likely to see his name come off the board Friday than he was Thursday night.

"I wasn't really expecting to go today, so it wasn't really a surprise," Wilson said at his father's house in Casper.

It was the other names at his position Wilson was keeping just as close of an eye on.

In that regard, Thursday proved to be good news for Wilson as four linebackers were drafted, though even waiting for that provided some nervous moments. Isaiah Simmons, who went eighth to the Arizona Cardinals, was the only the only possible off-ball linebacker to be taken in the first 22 picks, though the former Clemson star could play any number of positions at the next level.