Logan Wilson's reaction to first-round run on linebackers: 'That's good for me'

With a limited number of family and friends by his side, Logan Wilson sat on the couch in his father's living room and waited.
Yes, they all gazed at the television in front of them for four straight hours in hopes that maybe, possibly, Wilson's name would be announced by commissioner Roger Goodell as one of the 32 picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. But nearly every team has a second-to-fourth-round grade on Wilson, meaning the Natrona County High product knows he's far more likely to see his name come off the board Friday than he was Thursday night.
"I wasn't really expecting to go today, so it wasn't really a surprise," Wilson said at his father's house in Casper.
It was the other names at his position Wilson was keeping just as close of an eye on.
In that regard, Thursday proved to be good news for Wilson as four linebackers were drafted, though even waiting for that provided some nervous moments. Isaiah Simmons, who went eighth to the Arizona Cardinals, was the only the only possible off-ball linebacker to be taken in the first 22 picks, though the former Clemson star could play any number of positions at the next level.
"We need some linebackers to start falling," Wilson said to anyone who would listen after the Miami Dolphins drafted USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson with the 18th pick.
The San Diego Chargers seemingly granted that wish when they traded up to draft Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray with the 23rd pick, starting a late string of inside linebackers to come off the board. Texas Tech's Jordyn Brooks and LSU's Patrick Queen were taken back-to-back by the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens with the 27th and 28th picks, respectively.
Simmons, Murray and Queen were widely projected to be first-round picks in various mock drafts leading up to the real thing, which resumes with the second and third rounds Friday and concludes Saturday with rounds 4-7. It was the Seahawks' pick of Brooks — Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 92 overall prospect going into the draft — that was a surprise addition to the first round.
"I definitely got nervous toward the end of the (first round) where I could've potentially snuck in, but who knows from here on out?" Wilson said. "But I was definitely starting to get a little more nervous as the draft got going. It was a pretty long four hours."
Still, having that many off-ball linebackers already off the board only increases Wilson's chances of joining them Friday. Following Thursday's selections, Kiper has Wilson as the top inside linebacker remaining and the 21st-best player still available regardless of position.
"That's good for me and for my stock," Wilson said.
The Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, which are just some of the teams Wilson spoke with during the pre-draft process, all have picks in the first half of the second round. The Patriots, one of four teams Wilson formally interviewed with at the NFL scouting combine, have four picks in the third round after trading with the Chargers for two more.
Wilson had at least one more sleep before his name gets called, though he wasn't sure how much sleeping he'd actually be doing Thursday night.
"I don't know. We'll see," Wilson said. "Probably go play a little bit of video games and get my mind off it."
