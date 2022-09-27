Long day for Josh Allen in Buffalo's loss in Miami; Bills Mafia headed to Laramie

LARAMIE – Things got heated for Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday.

The former Wyoming quarterback finished 42-for-63 passing for 400 yards with two touchdowns and led the team with 47 rushing yards but Buffalo still lost 21-19 to the Miami Dolphins on a scorching Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Allen, who had his right hand X-rayed after the game, fumbled three times and lost one of them. He did not throw an interception.

“Breathing was tough sometimes,” Allen said after the Bills wilted in the heat and humidity. “We had some really, really long drives.”

Buffalo had 31 first downs compared to 15 for Miami, a 497-212 advantage in total yards and had possession of the football for 40 minutes, 40 seconds.

A video of Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey breaking his iPad in the coaching booth during a tantrum went viral.

“If anybody thinks (offensive coordinator Tim) Polasek is wired up, that guy can top him,” UW head coach Craig Bohl quipped.

A group of Buffalo fans are heading to Laramie to watch the Cowboys play San Jose State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. John Lang, better known as “Bills Elvis” and other members of the Bills Mafia have adopted UW as their favorite college team because of Allen.

“It’s great to have that connection,” Bohl said. “Josh has carried the banner for Wyoming, not just Cowboy football, but the state as well. It’s neat to see the Bills Mafia kind of adopt this team.”

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 2:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with four solo tackles during the Eagles’ 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders. Philadelphia’s defense held former teammate Carson Wentz to 25-for-43 passing for 211 yards with no touchdowns.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was cut and then re-signed to the Bills’ practice squad last week.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with five tackles (one solo) during the 49ers’ 11-10 road loss to the Denver Broncos.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with three tackles (one solo), was credited with a half-sack and a quarterback hit during the Saints’ 22-14 road loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Didn’t register any statistics during the Jaguars’ 38-10 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with five solo tackles and a sack during the Broncos’ win over the 49ers.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Was placed on injured reserve last week after suffering a lower-leg injury in Week 2 against Detroit. There are reports that Roullier will undergo season-ending knee surgery but head coach Ron Rivera did not put a timetable on how long the team’s starting center will be out.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with seven tackles (three solo) and returned an interception 41 yards during the Bengals’ 27-12 road win over the New York Jets.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Didn’t register any statistics during the Jaguars’ win over the Chargers.

Also, Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The former Natrona County High standout started at DT and finished with two tackles before leaving the Browns’ 29-17 Thursday night win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with an injury.