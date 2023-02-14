LARAMIE – Wyoming is losing an assistant coach whose fingerprints have been all over the program's success on defense, recruiting wins in Colorado and both sides of the Border War.

Marty English announced Tuesday he is retiring from coaching after 37 seasons. He spent 12 of those campaigns with the Cowboys.

“I love the University of Wyoming, and I absolutely love this football program,” English said in a statement. “This is not an easy decision for me, but after 37 years it’s time for me to spend more time enjoying my wife Suzie, my children and my grandchildren. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to live in Laramie, and I hope to be at every game. I am super happy with the way I’ve been treated here the last three years since coming back. I love this place and I love football, but it’s time for me to watch my son coach on Friday nights and spend more time with my wife, daughter and grandkids."

English coached UW’s linebackers from 2003-08 under Joe Glenn and was the co-defensive coordinator from 2009-11 under Dave Christensen.

After leaving to coach at rival Colorado State (2012-17) and then at Northern Colorado (2018-19), his alma mater, English returned to coach the Pokes’ defensive ends the last three seasons under Craig Bohl.

“Marty English has a great national reputation as a great coach and an exceptional recruiter,” Bohl said. “He has had great success throughout his career at Northern Colorado, Colorado State and here at Wyoming. The respect he has in the Rocky Mountain region among college and high school coaches is second to none. We wish him and Suzie all the best and we’re glad they will still be around and be connected to Wyoming.”

Bohl said a national search will be conducted to replace English, the first full-time assistant to leave the program this offseason.

The defensive end position was a major question mark after UW lost some standout players to graduation and the transfer portal following the 2021 season. Sophomore DeVonne Harris earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors and redshirt freshman defensive end Braden Siders earned honorable mention freshman All-America honors last season.

The Cowboys ranked No. 2 in the MW and No. 21 nationally in quarterback sacks.

“I want to thank all the players I’ve coached, the players I’ve coached in the past and this current group I’m coaching right now," English said. "I stay in touch with many of them and they know how much they mean to me and my family. I appreciate them all."

Some of the other notable players English helped recruit and develop at UW included future NFL players Mark Nzeocha, Mike Purcell, Mitch Unrein and Eddie Yarbrough; and all-conference performers Garrett Crall, Ward Dobbs, John Fletcher, Tyler Gottschalk, Brian Hendricks, Dusty Hoffschneider, Gabe Knapton, Purcell, Unrein and Yarbrough.

Several of those Cowboys were recruited from the state of Colorado, including Fletcher, Hendricks, Hoffschneider, Knapton, Purcell, Unrein and Yarbrough.

As a player, English began his career at Idaho State in 1981, the year the Bengals won the NCAA Division I-AA National Championship. English then transferred to Northern Colorado, where he was a three-year letterman at linebacker.

“My career is something that could not have been done without the support of my wife Suzie and my family,” English said. “I chose to stay in this region and a lot of that had to do with the people – the coaches, the support staff and the fans.”