Matchups with former assistant, defending Mountain West champ highlight Wyoming's 2021 football schedule

LARAMIE — After the coronavirus pandemic limited Wyoming and many of the Mountain West’s other football teams to a league-only schedule last fall, the plan next season is for each team to return to a full 12-game slate, which was announced Friday by the conference.

UW’s 2021 schedule features matchups against a former assistant and the defending Mountain West champion.

The Cowboys are slated to open the season at War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4 against Montana State and its new coach, Brent Vigen, who spent the last seven seasons as UW’s offensive coordinator. As for the conference portion of their schedule, the Cowboys will get a week off before starting that with a Mountain Division game at Air Force (Oct. 9).

Out of the West Division, UW will travel to San Jose State (Oct. 30) and host Fresno State (Oct. 16) and Hawaii (Nov. 27). Those teams are back on the Cowboys’ slate as part of the Mountain West’s cross-division schedule rotation every two years. The Cowboys also hosted Hawaii last year after the Warriors replaced San Diego State on UW’s revised league-only schedule, but UW will square off against San Jose State and Fresno State for the first time since 2018.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}