 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri tight end commits to Wyoming
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Missouri tight end commits to Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}
Pokes Authority logo

LARAMIE -- Wyoming picked up another commitment Wednesday, this one on the offensive side of the ball.

Rockhurst (Missouri) High tight end John Mike Gyllenborg announced his verbal pledge to the Cowboys. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder from the Kansas City metro area is the 16th commitment in UW's 2021 recruiting class.

Gyllenborg is the second commitment in as many days for the Cowboys, who got a verbal pledge from Salano (Texas) High safety Wrook Brown on Tuesday. Football's early signing period begins Dec. 16.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News