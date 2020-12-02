Missouri tight end commits to Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Wyoming picked up another commitment Wednesday, this one on the offensive side of the ball.
Rockhurst (Missouri) High tight end John Mike Gyllenborg announced his verbal pledge to the Cowboys. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder from the Kansas City metro area is the 16th commitment in UW's 2021 recruiting class.
Gyllenborg is the second commitment in as many days for the Cowboys, who got a verbal pledge from Salano (Texas) High safety Wrook Brown on Tuesday. Football's early signing period begins Dec. 16.
Committed🟡🟤 #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/alZl0VlTgu— JohnMichael Gyllenborg (@jmikegyllenborg) December 2, 2020
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!