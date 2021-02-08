 Skip to main content
Montana State hires Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent Vigen as head coach
Montana State hires Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent Vigen as head coach

Associate Head Coach Brent Vigen poses for a portrait during fall media day at University of Wyoming in Laramie August 2.

The Montana State football team has hired University of Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent Vigen to be its next head coach, the program announced Monday.

Vigen helped recruit junior college quarterback Josh Allen, who would go on to be drafted seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2018 — higher than any Wyoming Cowboy had ever been selected. As offensive coordinator at North Dakota State, Vigen also recruited and coached Carson Wentz, who in 2016 was drafted second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vigen joined Wyoming's staff when Craig Bohl was hired as head coach ahead of the 2014 season. He and Bohl helped lead North Dakota State to three Football Championship Subdivision national championships.

Montana State also plays at the FCS level; Wyoming competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest subdivision of NCAA football.

Vigen, who was also Wyoming's associate head coach and quarterbacks coach, will be the 33rd head coach of the Bobcats.

He began his coaching career at North Dakota State in 1998, following a playing career there as a tight end.

This story will be updated.

 
