More COVID-19 issues cancel Wyoming's game against Utah State

LARAMIE — For the second straight week, coronavirus-related issues outside of the team's control have forced Wyoming's football game to be canceled.

The Cowboys' game against Utah State is off because of an upward trend of COVID-19 cases within the Aggies' program, the Mountain West announced Wednesday. The announcement came a day before the Cowboys (1-2, 1-2 Mountain West) were scheduled to host USU (0-4, 0-4) at War Memorial Stadium.

Because there are no open dates on the teams' schedules before the Mountain West title game on Dec. 19, the game will not be made up and will be deemed a no-contest.

It's the second straight home game UW has missed out on after the Air Force game was canceled last week because of COVID-19 issues within the Falcons' program. The Cowboys aren't scheduled to play at War Memorial Stadium again until they host Boise State on Dec. 12.

