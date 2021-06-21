Mountain West announces additional game times for Wyoming football

The Mountain West Conference announced on Monday that 10 football games, including four league contests, would be broadcast on Stadium this season.

The list includes two Wyoming home games: Sept. 18 against Ball State and Oct. 23 against New Mexico. The Cowboys' game vs Ball State will kick off at 2 p.m. while the MW game vs the Lobos will kick off at 1:30 p.m.

The latest announcement means 10 of the Cowboys' 12 regular-season games for the 2021 season will be televised nationally. The only games not currently set to be televised are the Sept. 4 home opener against Montana State and the regular-season finale against Hawaii on Nov. 27 at War Memorial Stadium.

In addition, game times are set for 10 of the 12 contests, with just the home game against Fresno State on Oct. 16 and the game at San Jose State on Oct. 30 still awaiting kickoff times.

