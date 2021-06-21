 Skip to main content
Mountain West announces additional game times for Wyoming football
UW FOOTBALL

Mountain West announces additional game times for Wyoming football

Wyoming - New Mexico Football

Wyoming fans in the student section construct a chain of empty beer cups during the Cowboys' homecoming game against New Mexico on Oct. 19, 2019 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 File, Star-Tribune

The Mountain West Conference announced on Monday that 10 football games, including four league contests, would be broadcast on Stadium this season.

The list includes two Wyoming home games: Sept. 18 against Ball State and Oct. 23 against New Mexico. The Cowboys' game vs Ball State will kick off at 2 p.m. while the MW game vs the Lobos will kick off at 1:30 p.m.

The latest announcement means 10 of the Cowboys' 12 regular-season games for the 2021 season will be televised nationally. The only games not currently set to be televised are the Sept. 4 home opener against Montana State and the regular-season finale against Hawaii on Nov. 27 at War Memorial Stadium.

In addition, game times are set for 10 of the 12 contests, with just the home game against Fresno State on Oct. 16 and the game at San Jose State on Oct. 30 still awaiting kickoff times.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

