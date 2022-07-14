Mountain West announces future conference football matchups

The Mountain West on Thursday announced the rotation schedule for conference games for the 2023-25 seasons. The three-year rotation coincides with the elimination of divisions beginning with the 2023 season.

Each MW team will face two conference opponents in each of the next three seasons while also playing the other nine conference teams at least twice. Wyoming's opponents for the next three seasons beginning in 2023 will be Colorado State and Air Force.

The new model, which avoided repeat matchups at the same location from 2022 to 2023, is based on a 2-6 structure where each team will play two guaranteed opponents annually and face six other conference teams. During the three-year cycle, all teams will face nine of 11 opponents at least twice, once at home and once on the road, and two opponents in each of the three years.

The top two teams with the highest Conference winning percentage will compete in the MW Football Championship Game on Dec. 2, 2023.

In 2023, UW will have home games against Border War rival CSU, Fresno State, Hawaii and New Mexico. The Cowboys will play at Air Force, Boise State, Nevada and UNLV.

The home games in 2024 will be against Air Force, Boise State, Nevada and UNLV, with road games at Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State and Utah State.

The 2025 MW opponents that will play at War Memorial Stadium are CSU, San Diego State, San Jose State and Utah State. UW will conclude the road portion of the three-year rotation with games at Air Force, Fresno State, Hawaii and New Mexico.