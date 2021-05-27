Mountain West announces more televised football games for Wyoming on FOX Sports

The Mountain West announced the FOX Sports television schedule for the 2021 football season on Thursday. The schedule includes three University of Wyoming games: Oct. 16 versus Fresno State at War Memorial Stadium, Oct. 30 at San Jose State and Friday, Nov. 12 at Boise State. The Boise State game will kick off at 7 p.m. Mountain time on FS1; times and specific FOX Sports channels for the Fresno State and San Jose State games have not been determined yet.

UW also announced Thursday that its game at Northern Illinois on Sept. 11 will kick off at 11:30 a.m. Mountain time on ESPN+ and that its game at UConn on Sept. 25 kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on CBS Sports Network.

The announcements come after Wednesday's announcement that three Wyoming games -- Oct. 9 at Air Force, Nov. 6 vs Colorado State and Nov. 20 at Utah State -- will be televised on CBSSN.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.