Mountain West announces roster thresholds for 2020 football season

LARAMIE -- With the first scheduled game for many Mountain West football teams just days away, the league has announced roster thresholds that could affect the status of games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A game could be canceled if a team has fewer than 53 scholarship players available or a shortage of players at certain positions because of positive test results and close contacts. If a team has fewer than seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen or one quarterback to begin a game, that game could be canceled, though the impacted team could still choose to play despite falling below any of those numbers if it wants.

Additionally, a positivity rate for either team that reaches 7.5 percent at any point during their game week would require a review of the circumstances to determine whether or not the upcoming game can be played. All 12 football members recently started the Mountain West's rapid testing system, which calls for three weekly antigen tests for players, coaches and other on-field personnel as well as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for anyone who tests positive to confirm the result.