Mountain West athletes follow other groups' lead, seek guarantees ahead of football season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- The student-athlete movement has reached the Mountain West.

The Mountain West Demand, an initiative seeking certain stipulations from the conference to ensure athletes' health and well-being before starting competition this season, was formed by football players Wednesday. The conditions and demands have been circulated on social media by players representing most member schools, including Wyoming, Boise State, Hawaii, UNLV, Nevada and San Jose State among others.

"As the foundation of the entertainment and competition provided by the sport of gridiron football, we, the athletes, do not feel safe enough participating in this upcoming season without reform," part of the players' initiative stated. "There is too much ambiguity surrounding the state of affairs in this country to demand competition as we know it. These last four months have altered the lives of not just Americans, but the human race. We have families and children just like any fan, coach, citizen or worker. The virus is real and rampant in this country."

Safety Rome Weber, a returning starter on the back end of UW's defense, publicly supported the movement, tweeting the hashtag #MWUNITED. A team spokesman said he had seen the players' movement but did not have any more information about it.