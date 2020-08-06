Mountain West athletes follow other groups' lead, seek guarantees ahead of football season

LARAMIE -- The student-athlete movement has reached the Mountain West.
The Mountain West Demand, an initiative seeking certain stipulations from the conference to ensure athletes' health and well-being before starting competition this season, was formed by football players Wednesday. The conditions and demands have been circulated on social media by players representing most member schools, including Wyoming, Boise State, Hawaii, UNLV, Nevada and San Jose State among others.
"As the foundation of the entertainment and competition provided by the sport of gridiron football, we, the athletes, do not feel safe enough participating in this upcoming season without reform," part of the players' initiative stated. "There is too much ambiguity surrounding the state of affairs in this country to demand competition as we know it. These last four months have altered the lives of not just Americans, but the human race. We have families and children just like any fan, coach, citizen or worker. The virus is real and rampant in this country."
Safety Rome Weber, a returning starter on the back end of UW's defense, publicly supported the movement, tweeting the hashtag #MWUNITED. A team spokesman said he had seen the players' movement but did not have any more information about it.
Football players in the Mountain West are the latest group to draw up conditions requesting they be agreed upon by their conferences and coaches amid the coronavirus pandemic. Players representing Pac-12 schools were the first conference to form an athlete movement. Players from the Big Ten have done the same.
But unlike Pac-12 players, who grabbed headlines with their demand for 50 percent of the money football produces for the league annually, there are no revenue requests as part of the demands from the Mountain West's players, whose stipulations largely focus on regular COVID-19 testing and protocols as well as scholarships and eligibility.
"Although the coaching staffs of the Mountain West have taken commendable steps to revolutionize the way we train and grow, we do not feel comfortable playing teams from other states," the initiative read. "It is difficult to believe that hundreds of 17-to-22-year-old college students are capable of social distancing effectively enough to travel state to state for 10 weeks. This is evident in the reports released by several schools that have had an increase in cases of COVID-19 following return to (organized team activity)-style workouts."
For testing, prevention and safety, Mountain West athletes are demanding the following:
- Athletes will receive COVID-19 tests every week and at least 72 hours before each match as instructed by the NCAA
- Staff members, including coaches, trainers and anyone in contact with athletes, will receive COVID-19 tests every week
- Contact-tracing protocols with adherence to CDC guidelines
- Proper accommodations and safety standards for alternative outdoor facilities put in place in adherence with social-distancing guidelines
The athletes' stipulations regarding eligibility and scholarships are as follows:
- Athletes who choose to opt out of season due to COVID-19 concerns will receive a hardship waiver to grant them an additional year of eligibility regardless of athlete's timeline on five-year clock
- Athletes who contract COVID-19 during season and miss more than 30 percent of competition will receive a hardship waiver to grant them an additional year of eligibility regardless of athlete's timeline on five-year clock
- In the event of cancellation of more than 50 percent of the scheduled season, all athletes will receive a hardship waiver to grant them an additional year of eligibility regardless of athlete's timeline on five-year clock.
- Preserve scholarship (including tuition and fees, room and board and cost-of-attendance stipend) and roster spot for any athlete who is granted hardship waiver due to COVID-19
The players are also requesting the following assurances:
- Ban and void all COVID-19 liability waivers
- Ensure coverage of all out-of-pocket medical expenses related to COVID-19 incurred by athletes for five years after exhaustion of eligibility
- Whistleblower protection for athletes and staff who report suspected violations to COVID-19 safety protocols
Some of those requests fall in line with recommendations already set forth by the NCAA as part of its latest return-to-play guidelines, including weekly testing within 72 hours of competition. The NCAA Board of Governors also included scholarship guarantees and the reporting of alleged COVID-19 safety protocol violations among its requirements for schools and conferences to meet in order to play fall sports this year.
In a statement released late Wednesday, the Mountain West said it was aware of the players' demands.
"As outlined in yesterday’s announcement by the MW Board of Directors, the Mountain West’s revised fall sports plan will align with the requirements set forth by the NCAA Board of Governors," the league said. "In addition, the MW continues to develop comprehensive testing and reporting procedures, building on the NCAA Resocialization of College Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition.
"As a result, nearly all of the issues which have been raised are already being addressed. Additional clarity will be provided via upcoming decisions of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 as well as ongoing efforts by multiple groups within the Mountain West governance structure. The Mountain West and its member institutions value the input of our most important constituents, our student-athletes, and look forward to continued communication with our long-standing MW Student-Athlete Advisory Committee."
