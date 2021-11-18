Mountain West Conference football power rankings

(PREVIOUS RANKING)

1. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (1)

The No. 19 Aztecs (9-1, 5-1) have the best kicker in the country in Matt Araiza, who made three field goals, including the game-winner with 1:21 remaining, and averaged 55.6 yards per punt in SDSU’s 23-21 win over Nevada.

NEXT: UNLV on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (9:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. UTAH STATE AGGIES (3)

The Aggies (8-2, 5-1) simply need to beat Wyoming and New Mexico, teams with a combined 2-10 MWC record, to win the Mountain Division and advance to the conference championship game.

NEXT: Wyoming on Saturday at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

3. NEVADA WOLF PACK (2)

Carson Strong passed for 350 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t quite enough to lead the Wolf Pack (7-3, 4-2) to a win at SDSU.

NEXT: Air Force on Friday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. (7 p.m., FS1)

4. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (4)

The Broncos (6-4, 4-2) are rooting for Craig Bohl and Co. to Cowboy up and knock off Utah State so they can steal the division title.

NEXT: New Mexico on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, (7 p.m., FS1)

5. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (5)

The Bulldogs (8-3, 5-2) have a bye after beating New Mexico 34-7 last week. How did the Pokes lose to the Lobos again? Bohl should donate that game check to a local charity.

NEXT: San Jose State on Thursday, Nov. 25th at CEFCU Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (TBA)

6. AIR FORCE FALCONS (6)

The Falcons (7-3, 4-2) had a 388-135 edge in rushing yards during their 14-point win over Colorado State a week after the Cowboys had a 385-170 edge in rushing during their 14-point win over the Rams.

NEXT: Nevada on Friday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. (7 p.m., FS1)

7. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (7)

The Spartans (5-6, 3-4) will have to beat Fresno State to get bowl-eligible after getting drubbed 48-17 at home by Utah State.

NEXT: Fresno State on Thursday, Nov. 25th at CEFCU Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (TBA)

8. WYOMING COWBOYS (8)

The Cowboys (5-5, 1-5) have squandered Chad Muma’s spectacular senior season. The Butkus Award semifinalist might have to come up with another pick-six or two to drag the offense to a win.

NEXT: Utah State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

9. COLORADO STATE RAMS (9)

The Rams (3-7, 2-4) are out of bowl contention, but get to travel to paradise for their penultimate game of the season.

NEXT: Hawaii on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu (9 p.m., Spectrum)

10. UNLV REBELS (11)

The Rebels (2-8, 2-4) have a two-game winning streak and perhaps the hottest player in the MWC in Charles Williams, who rushed for 266 yards and four touchdowns last week against Hawaii.

NEXT: No. 19 San Diego State on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (9:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

11. HAWAII WARRIORS (10)

The Warriors (4-7, 1-5) wrap up their home schedule this week before celebrating Thanksgiving with a trip from Honolulu to Laramie.

NEXT: Colorado State on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu (9 p.m., Spectrum)

12. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (12)

The Lobos (3-7, 1-5) may not win another game until the Cowboys visit Albuquerque in 2022.

NEXT: Boise State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, (7 p.m., FS1)

