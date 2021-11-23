Mountain West Conference football power rankings

(PREVIOUS RANKING)

1. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (1)

If Cincinnati was to have a late-season collapse and fail to win the American Athletic Conference, the 22nd-ranked Aztecs (10-1, 6-1) could be in position to make a “New Year’s Six” bowl as the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion.

NEXT: Boise State on Friday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (10 a.m., CBS)

2. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (4)

The Broncos (7-4, 4-3) have won four consecutive games and are still alive in the Mountain Division race if Air Force trips up.

NEXT: No. 22 San Diego State on Friday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (10 a.m., CBS)

3. UTAH STATE AGGIES (2)

The Aggies (8-3, 5-2) have to lick their wounds after the 44-17 beating Wyoming gave them, but a trip to the Mountain West title game is still within their grasp.

NEXT: New Mexico on Friday at DreamStyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (11 a.m., FS1)

4. AIR FORCE FALCONS (6)

The Falcons (8-3, 5-2) would advance to the MWC championship if there is a three-way tie atop the division with Boise State and Utah State.

NEXT: UNLV on Friday at Falcon Stadium at the USAFA (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

5. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (5)

The Bulldogs (8-3, 5-2) own the head-to-head tiebreaker over SDSU and can still win the West Division with some help from Boise State.

NEXT: San Jose State on Thursday at CEFCU Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (1:30 p.m., FS1)

6. NEVADA WOLF PACK (3)

The Wolf Pack (7-4, 4-3) had designs on a MWC championship this season and that window may be shutting with Carson Strong likely headed for the NFL and Jay Norvell a natural candidate for several current Power 5 job openings.

NEXT: Colorado State on Saturday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

7. WYOMING COWBOYS (8)

The Cowboys (6-5, 2-5) will try to keep the Paniolo Trophy in the collection with the Bronze Boot and Jim Bridger’s Rifle by sending the senior class out with a win over the Warriors.

NEXT: Hawaii on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1 p.m., Mountain West Network)

8. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (7)

The Spartans (5-6, 3-4) have a chance to become the eighth bowl-eligible team from the MWC, which has six guaranteed bowl spots.

NEXT: Fresno State on Thursday at CEFCU Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (1:30 p.m., FS1)

9. HAWAII WARRIORS (11)

The Warriors (5-7, 2-5) will be making the trek from Honolulu to Laramie for the second consecutive season after beating Colorado State 50-45 last week.

NEXT: Wyoming on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1 p.m., Mountain West Network)

10. COLORADO STATE RAMS (9)

The Rams (3-8, 2-5) have lost five consecutive games and are 4-11 (.363) under Steve Addazio. At least it doesn’t suck to be a CSU Ram basketball fan right now.

NEXT: Nevada on Saturday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

11. UNLV REBELS (10)

The Rebels (2-9, 2-5) have been competitive all season and will have a lot of Boise State this week.

NEXT: Air Force on Friday at Falcon Stadium at the USAFA (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

12. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (12)

The Lobos (3-8, 1-6) had to play a student manager at quarterback during last week’s 37-0 loss on the blue turf. The weekly question: How did Wyoming lose to this team in Laramie?

NEXT: Utah State on Friday at DreamStyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (11 a.m., FS1)

