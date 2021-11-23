 Skip to main content
MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

Mountain West Conference football power rankings

No. 25 Fresno State preparing for showdown with Boise State

San Diego State linebacker Caden McDonald, right, tackles Fresno State running back Jordan Mims during their game Oct. 30 in Carson, Calif.

 Jae C. Hong, AP

(PREVIOUS RANKING)

1. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (1)

If Cincinnati was to have a late-season collapse and fail to win the American Athletic Conference, the 22nd-ranked Aztecs (10-1, 6-1) could be in position to make a “New Year’s Six” bowl as the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion.

NEXT: Boise State on Friday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (10 a.m., CBS)

2. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (4)

The Broncos (7-4, 4-3) have won four consecutive games and are still alive in the Mountain Division race if Air Force trips up.

NEXT: No. 22 San Diego State on Friday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (10 a.m., CBS)

3. UTAH STATE AGGIES (2)

The Aggies (8-3, 5-2) have to lick their wounds after the 44-17 beating Wyoming gave them, but a trip to the Mountain West title game is still within their grasp.

NEXT: New Mexico on Friday at DreamStyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (11 a.m., FS1)

4. AIR FORCE FALCONS (6)

The Falcons (8-3, 5-2) would advance to the MWC championship if there is a three-way tie atop the division with Boise State and Utah State.

NEXT: UNLV on Friday at Falcon Stadium at the USAFA (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

5. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (5)

The Bulldogs (8-3, 5-2) own the head-to-head tiebreaker over SDSU and can still win the West Division with some help from Boise State.

NEXT: San Jose State on Thursday at CEFCU Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (1:30 p.m., FS1)

6. NEVADA WOLF PACK (3)

The Wolf Pack (7-4, 4-3) had designs on a MWC championship this season and that window may be shutting with Carson Strong likely headed for the NFL and Jay Norvell a natural candidate for several current Power 5 job openings.

NEXT: Colorado State on Saturday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

7. WYOMING COWBOYS (8)

The Cowboys (6-5, 2-5) will try to keep the Paniolo Trophy in the collection with the Bronze Boot and Jim Bridger’s Rifle by sending the senior class out with a win over the Warriors.

NEXT: Hawaii on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1 p.m., Mountain West Network)

8. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (7)

The Spartans (5-6, 3-4) have a chance to become the eighth bowl-eligible team from the MWC, which has six guaranteed bowl spots.

NEXT: Fresno State on Thursday at CEFCU Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (1:30 p.m., FS1)

9. HAWAII WARRIORS (11)

The Warriors (5-7, 2-5) will be making the trek from Honolulu to Laramie for the second consecutive season after beating Colorado State 50-45 last week.

NEXT: Wyoming on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1 p.m., Mountain West Network)

10. COLORADO STATE RAMS (9)

The Rams (3-8, 2-5) have lost five consecutive games and are 4-11 (.363) under Steve Addazio. At least it doesn’t suck to be a CSU Ram basketball fan right now.

NEXT: Nevada on Saturday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

11. UNLV REBELS (10)

The Rebels (2-9, 2-5) have been competitive all season and will have a lot of Boise State this week.

NEXT: Air Force on Friday at Falcon Stadium at the USAFA (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

12. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (12)

The Lobos (3-8, 1-6) had to play a student manager at quarterback during last week’s 37-0 loss on the blue turf. The weekly question: How did Wyoming lose to this team in Laramie?

NEXT: Utah State on Friday at DreamStyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (11 a.m., FS1)

