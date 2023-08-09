LARAMIE – The Mountain West is sticking together.

At least during this round of realignment.

After the implosion of the Pac-12, which lost its biggest football brands to the Big Ten and Big 12, there was some concern in the MW that some teams would try to merge with the four remaining members of the West Coast’s Power 5 conference and leave some of their peers behind.

Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman made a public plea during an interview with the Star-Tribune that the best path forward was for all 12 MW teams to stick together.

“I do worry there could be a group that tries to pull institutions from the Mountain West into a new fabricated Pac-8, -9, -10, whatever league,” Burman said. “That’s going to be very, very costly because there’s a large exit fee for those schools to leave. We were unwilling to give any flexibility to San Diego State when they were talking about it, so I’m assuming we’re going to be consistent and do the same going forward.

“And I think it’s important for people to realize the Pac-4 is not the Pac-12 and it’s not going to be an Autonomous Five league because there’s not going to be five when the dust settles in the next year or two. I served three years on the College Football Playoff (selection committee) and I will be shocked if the current structure for access to the new 12-team playoff is not altered.”

CBS Sports reported Tuesday that a plan by SDSU to create a new “Power 5” conference by joining forces with top teams from the MW, American Athletic Conference and remaining Pac-12 members Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State had failed.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also said the model for the 12-team playoff, which starts in 2024 and currently includes automatic bids for the top six conference champions with six at-large bids, probably need to be altered without a viable Pac-12.

The MW released a statement Wednesday saying commissioner Gloria Nevarez and the membership are all on the same page.

“Monday night, the Mountain West Board of Directors, comprised of our 12 presidents, met to reaffirm our collective commitment to the conference and its future,” the statement reads. “With the recent changes in membership composition in several conferences, the Mountain West is exploring all opportunities to strengthen the league, including through the addition of new member schools.”

Nevarez, along with the board of directors’ chair, New Mexico president Garnett Stokes, “will be the voice of the conference and will lead the ongoing exploration of possibilities before presenting any to the board.”

UW’s conference situation appears to be stable, but the landscape of college athletic will continue to shift with members of the ACC like Florida State publicly trying to get to the Big Ten or SEC and Group of 5 schools like SDSU and Boise State trying to get Power 5-level paydays.

“It’s going to continue,” Burman said of realignment. “And if Boise State gets back to where Boise State was a few years ago, they’ll be able to overcome their market and maybe be in the next discussion. Oregon State can make the same argument. I mean, Oregon State has got a really good football team. Jonathan Smith is an excellent coach, and I’ll be rooting for them. It would be great if they won the Pac-12 and were in the Rose Bowl this year. It would be an amazing deal.”

Oregon State and Washington State are the two obvious choices for expansion. The ACC is having talks with Cal and Stanford this week.

MW fans can exhale for now and focus on the 2023 season, which kicks off for the Cowboys against Texas Tech on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS).