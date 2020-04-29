Mountain West Football Media Days are going virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE -- In a move Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson recently mentioned as a cost-cutting possibility for the league, MW Football Media Days are going virtual this year.

The league has officially announced the change in format amid the coronavirus outbreak that's having as much of a financial impact as it is an effect on people's health nationwide. Media days, which have previously been held over a two-day period in Las Vegas each summer, were scheduled for July 16-17 in Los Angeles, but dates for this year's virtual event have yet to be determined.

In a statement released Wednesday, the MW said it made the decision after consulting with media members, television partners, L.A.'s SoFi Stadium and its member institutions, which include Wyoming.

"The new innovative format will provide the opportunity for the promotion of a broader range of student-athletes while also allowing media to participate who otherwise would not have been able to attend the event in-person," the league's statement read. "The later virtual program date will also permit maximum flexibility for MW football programs this summer."