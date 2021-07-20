 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mountain West Football Media Days kicks off Wednesday in Las Vegas
0 Comments
MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL

Mountain West Football Media Days kicks off Wednesday in Las Vegas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The two-day Mountain West Football Media Days begins Wednesday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. All 12 MW head coaches will meet with media on Wednesday, with coaches from Mountain Division teams (Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming) scheduled for morning interviews followed by the West Division teams (Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State and UNLV) in the afternoon.

Student-athletes from all 12 institutions will be available for interviews Thursday. Junior running back Xazavian Valladay and junior linebacker Chad Muma, who were named to player of the year preseason award watch lists on Monday, will be in attendance for the Cowboys.

Wyoming football's Valladay, Muma named to player of the year watch lists

In addition, MW commissioner Craig Thompson will give his league address on Wednesday afternoon, with the preseason All-MW teams and predicted order of finish for each division announced Thursday.

The 2020 season was originally canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic before the league agreed to a shortened schedule.

San Jose State emerged as the MW champion after the Spartans (7-1, 6-0 MW) defeated Mountain Division champ Boise State (5-2, 5-0 MW) 34-20 in the MW Championship Game.

Wyoming will be looking to bounce back from a 2-4 campaign. The Cowboys, who return 21 of 22 starters, open the season against Montana State on Sept. 4 at War Memorial Stadium.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian Paralympic athlete hopes to inspire peers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News