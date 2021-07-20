Mountain West Football Media Days kicks off Wednesday in Las Vegas

The two-day Mountain West Football Media Days begins Wednesday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. All 12 MW head coaches will meet with media on Wednesday, with coaches from Mountain Division teams (Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming) scheduled for morning interviews followed by the West Division teams (Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State and UNLV) in the afternoon.

Student-athletes from all 12 institutions will be available for interviews Thursday. Junior running back Xazavian Valladay and junior linebacker Chad Muma, who were named to player of the year preseason award watch lists on Monday, will be in attendance for the Cowboys.

In addition, MW commissioner Craig Thompson will give his league address on Wednesday afternoon, with the preseason All-MW teams and predicted order of finish for each division announced Thursday.

The 2020 season was originally canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic before the league agreed to a shortened schedule.