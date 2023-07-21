Editor’s note: This is the first in a 12-part series previewing the Mountain West teams in reverse order of the preseason media poll

LAS VEGAS – Rocky Long is out on the rebuild.

The former New Mexico head coach, who served as Danny Gonzales’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons, left their alma mater in December to take the same position at Syracuse.

That leaves Gonzales sitting on the hot seat without his mentor and security blanket.

The Lobos, who finished 0-8 in conference games last season, are picked to finish 12th (dead last) in the preseason Mountain West media poll.

“Not that that ever matters, no one was ever right,” New Mexico quarterback Dylan Hopkins said of the perceived pecking order. “I think (the ranking) was somewhat expected, with how the record was last year and how things went on. How could anyone project us that high?

“But I think after really seeing us this season, it’s going to be a big difference.”

Gonzales is 7-24 overall and 3-20 in the MW entering his fourth season as head coach.

The excruciating rebuilding process got off to an ominous start when the Lobos were forced to play the 2020 season outside their own state lines due to the wieldy COVID-19 policies in the Land of Enchantment.

“We’ll look prettier getting off the bus,” Gonzales said of the progress the 2023 team has made in the strength and conditioning program. “We’ve just got to coach them and teach them to play better. That hampered the development of our program, but everybody had COVID issues. I like the makeup of our team now because of what we’ve been able to do outside of those restrictions.”

After New Mexico finished 130th in scoring (13.1 ppg) and 131st (last in the FBS) in total yards (228.1 ypg), Gonzales hired Bryant Vincent as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Vincent posted a 7-6 record as UAB’s interim head coach last season, matching Gonzales’ three-season win total at New Mexico, including a bowl victory.

The Blazers averaged 30.1 points and ranked 33rd in total yards (438.2 per game) in 2022.

“You’re not going to win scoring 12 points a game,” Gonzales noted. “We’re playing good enough on defense. If you don’t consider the offensive and special teams points we gave up we were holding people to 19 points a game. You should be able to win some football games but not if you’re scoring 12. We need to score some more points.”

Hopkins followed Vincent to Albuquerque after passing for over 4,472 yards with 31 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 31 appearances at UAB, including 25 starts. San Jose State super senior Chevan Cordeiro, the preseason MW offensive player of the year, is the only quarterback in the conference with more starting experience.

Leading wide receiver Luke Wysong is back and the Lobos added several skill position players via the portal, including TCU transfer Caleb Medford and Louisiana transfer Andrew Henry.

“He’s a natural leader,” Gonzales said of Vincent. “(The players) have gravitated to him, so it helped with his time in the offense and his time with Coach Vincent. Hopefully we’ll see that lead to success on the field.”

Despite losing Long to the ACC, nothing will change schematically for New Mexico on defense. Gonzales was Long’s defensive coordinator at San Diego State before they switched roles during their reunion in Albuquerque.

Troy Reffett holds the defensive coordinator position this season, but Gonzales’ fingerprints will be all over the playbook.

Linebacker Cody Moon (now at San Diego State), the team’s leading tackler last season, was among the key players to transfer out of the program. Defensive backs Donte Martin and Tavian Combs are all-MW caliber players.

“Exactly the same scheme,” said Gonzales, who left Long to become the defensive coordinator at Arizona State in 2017 before they joined forces again at New Mexico. “I’ve had that transition without Rocky before. We won’t miss a step.”

Two of Gonzales’ three MW wins came at the expense of Wyoming with the Lobos winning 17-16 in 2020 in Las Vegas and 14-3 in 2021 in Laramie. Craig Bohl’s Cowboys won last year’s meeting, 27-14, in Albuquerque.

New Mexico opens the season at Texas A&M but has a chance to gain some traction with manageable non-conference games against Tennessee Tech, New Mexico State and UMass before kicking off conference play Sept. 30 at War Memorial Stadium.

“Every game that we’ve played since I’ve been back has been unbelievable. I think you’ve got two teams with head coaches that have very similar personalities,” Gonzales said of the games against the Cowboys. “We go about things a little bit different schematically, but the idea is the same. Coach Bohl has been a great mentor of mine.

“We need to get some momentum before we head up to Laramie. I’m excited for it, but we’ve got to be playing well to go in there because I think they’re going to be really good on defense and Andrew Peasley will give them a chance to be good on offense.”